Newcastle United tracking Kevin Zefi as Italian job nears end

ON THE MOVE: Ireland underage international Kevin Zefi could be about to swap Milan for Newcastle. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 11:01
John Fallon

Kevin Zefi could be about to swap the black and blue stripes of Inter Milan for the black and white of Newcastle United as the teen’s Italian venture faces a premature end.

The 18-year-old winger moved from Shamrock Rovers to the Italian giants in 2001 on a three-year deal but it’s understood a parting is likely in the coming weeks.

That has placed Newcastle on alert and it’s believed they are favourites to become Zefi’s next destination.

The Magpies, now a Champions League club following a Saudi cash injection, have over the past 12 months recruited two of Zefi’s Ireland Under-19 colleagues, left-back Alex Murphy and goalkeeper Reece Byrne.

Zefi, who is also eligible to represent Albania through his parents, has spent his time in Italy part of Inter’s youth team, scoring in February against an AC Milan side featuring Cork native Cathal Heffernan.

Since Brexit rules barred UK clubs from signing Irish players under the age of 18, Italian clubs have upped their efforts when it comes to monitoring Irish talent.

Both Festy Ebosele and ex-St Pats man James Abankwah played in Serie A for Udinese while former UCD attacker Liam Kerrigan has recovered from a serious injury to be apart of the first-team picture at Serie B side Como.

