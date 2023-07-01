Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley confirms Tiernan Brooks deal and hints at more incomings

Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley has confirmed that Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks has signed for the club, subject to the final paperwork being completed.

The 20-year-old was at Turner’s Cross on Friday night to see his new side snatch a valuable point in their bid to avoid relegation back to the League of Ireland First Division with a 1-1 draw against Drogheda United.

When asked by the Irish Examiner about the transfer – believed to be a loan from his current club Notts County - shortly after full time, Buckley confirmed that it is all but completed bar some final formalities and hinted that more new signings could soon follow.

“Yeah, that’s a done deal. He’s one that’s in. As far as I’m aware there’s still a little bit of paperwork to do on it and that will be processed over the weekend.

“He comes highly recommended, he’s an Irish U21 international and he will give serious competition.

Tiernan Brooks before the International friendly match between the Republic of Ireland U21's and Kuwait U22'S. Photo by Blaz Weindorfer/Sportsfile

“Jimmy (Corcoran) has done great for us, his effort has been brilliant, but we need competition. We need competition in all the positions that we have, and he will give some serious competition.

“It’s not just Tiernan, we’ll be bringing in one or two more players – please God – over the next week or two because we have picked up a few injuries with Darragh (Crowley) out for the season, Ethon (Varian), (Albin) Winbo, there’s been a few injuries that we’ve picked up.

“On top of that we just want to try and strengthen it up a wee bit to give ourselves a chance of moving up the table."

City were on course to suffer a significant loss to Drogheda on Friday, which would have seen the Rebel Army cut adrift in ninth position in the Premier Division table.

But Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s superb late finish earned the Leesiders a draw to ensure they remain just two points behind the Louth club in eighth, although Buckley added his side need to perform much better if they are to avoid the drop.

“It’s the best point of the season,” he insisted.

“We were terrible, we didn’t play well at all, so I’m delighted with the point. We were outplayed by Drogheda, we were never at the races, we didn’t get out of gear and it’s disappointing from a group perspective.

“The dressing room… they’re all bitterly disappointed because it was an opportunity, and we didn’t take it but thankfully we have got away with a point which is great from where we’re at.

“It’s like we were nearly over-trained or there was something because everybody was just flat. It was a tough night. We have got to play better than that, if we want to get up the table that won’t do.

“We beat Shamrock Rovers here, we beat Bohemians here, we beat Drogheda away. Every three points, every week you are going to be in the mix as long as you put in an effort.

“The effort we put in tonight was nowhere near what’s required. Mentally we have to regroup for next week and make sure we’re up for a scrap and fight.”