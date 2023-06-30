Galway United overcome a spirited Kerry side 

League of Ireland Division One

Galway United 1 Kerry FC 0

Galway United eked out a 1-0 win against a spirited Kerry side to maintain their lead at the top of the First Division on a nervy night in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Kerry signalled their intent to avoid a repeat of the 9-1 reversal in their previous trip Corribside from the off. Their compact formation stifled much of the table toppers attacking thrust early on.

The visitors also managed to carry a threat and they fashioned two good chances in the first half for striker Ryan Kelliher. His first effort was well saved by Brendan Clarke and the other half-volley from 8 yards flew just over.

Despite being comfortable for large patches, Kerry conceded the early goal they had set out to avoid in the 11th minute. Regan Donelon found space on the left and curled a superlative cross that Maurice Nugent expertly steered home to the corner of the net.

Thereafter, United got little joy from their long diagonal balls. However, Ed McCarthy went close after good trickery from Ronan Manning on the left. Then Nugent hit the bar after a vicious David Hurley delivery.

The woodwork saved the visitors again in the 57th minute when Vince Borden's header came back off the post.

Kerry pushed further forward as the half progressed and they had the chance of the game to level when a deep cross landed on the head of Leo Gaxha. He hit the target but was denied by a majestic save by Clarke.

Kelliher went close again from the resulting corner as the unease grew in the home stands. United were acutely aware of the danger and introduced defender Killian Brouder to shore up the rearguard.

It had the desired effect as despite an under-par performance United held on for a crucial three points.

Galway United: Clarke; O' Keefe, Slevin, Nugent, Donelon (O' Reilly 64); McCarthy (Brouder 78), Borden, McCormack, Hurley, Manning (Lomboto 45); Walsh

Kerry FC: Scully; Gleeson, Barrett, Williams, Aladesanusi, O' Connell; Keane, Teahan; McGrath (Amechi 82), Kelliher (Brosnan 76), Gaxha

Referee: K O' Sullivan