Galway United overcome a spirited Kerry side 

Kerry conceded the early goal they had set out to avoid in the 11th minute. Regan Donelon found space on the left and curled a superlative cross that Maurice Nugent expertly steered home to the corner of the net.
Galway United overcome a spirited Kerry side 

PROMOTION IN SIGHT: Galway Utd manager John Caulfield. File pic: Ray Ryan

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 21:45
Caomhán O'Connell

League of Ireland Division One

Galway United 1 Kerry FC 0

Galway United eked out a 1-0 win against a spirited Kerry side to maintain their lead at the top of the First Division on a nervy night in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Kerry signalled their intent to avoid a repeat of the 9-1 reversal in their previous trip Corribside from the off. Their compact formation stifled much of the table toppers attacking thrust early on.

The visitors also managed to carry a threat and they fashioned two good chances in the first half for striker Ryan Kelliher. His first effort was well saved by Brendan Clarke and the other half-volley from 8 yards flew just over.

Despite being comfortable for large patches, Kerry conceded the early goal they had set out to avoid in the 11th minute. Regan Donelon found space on the left and curled a superlative cross that Maurice Nugent expertly steered home to the corner of the net.

Thereafter, United got little joy from their long diagonal balls. However, Ed McCarthy went close after good trickery from Ronan Manning on the left. Then Nugent hit the bar after a vicious David Hurley delivery.

The woodwork saved the visitors again in the 57th minute when Vince Borden's header came back off the post.

Kerry pushed further forward as the half progressed and they had the chance of the game to level when a deep cross landed on the head of Leo Gaxha. He hit the target but was denied by a majestic save by Clarke.

Kelliher went close again from the resulting corner as the unease grew in the home stands. United were acutely aware of the danger and introduced defender Killian Brouder to shore up the rearguard.

It had the desired effect as despite an under-par performance United held on for a crucial three points.

Galway United: Clarke; O' Keefe, Slevin, Nugent, Donelon (O' Reilly 64); McCarthy (Brouder 78), Borden, McCormack, Hurley, Manning (Lomboto 45); Walsh 

Kerry FC: Scully; Gleeson, Barrett, Williams, Aladesanusi, O' Connell; Keane, Teahan; McGrath (Amechi 82), Kelliher (Brosnan 76), Gaxha 

Referee: K O' Sullivan

More in this section

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal
RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final Liverpool close in on Dominik Szoboszlai signing from RB Leipzig
Sinead Farrelly 29/6/2023 S Sinead Farrelly: 'I was never going to be able to play soccer until I got that heavy burden off of me'
<p>SEVENTH HEAVEN: Pats’ Jason McClelland celebrates scoring with Mason Melia, Chris Forrester and Tommy Lonergan. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

St Pat's go second after hitting seven past sorry UCD

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd