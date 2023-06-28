Cork City set to sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks

The Notts County keeper is set to complete his move to Leeside in the coming days
Cork City set to sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks

ON THE MOVE: Cork City are set to sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks. Photo by Blaz Weindorfer/Sportsfile

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 22:18
Andrew Horgan

Cork City are set to complete the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks in the coming days.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is already familiar with Turner's Cross having made his Ireland U21 debut at the venue in the young Boys in Green's 2-1 victory over Iceland back in March.

Notts recently signed keeper Aidan Stone from Port Vale on a two-year contract to move Brooks down the pecking order behind the new comer and Sam Slocombe, who was their first choice netminder as they won promotion to League 2 last season.

"He (Stone) arrives with a point to prove," County said in a statement recently.

"We're very confident he'll do just that. Competing with Sam Slocombe, this is now his opportunity to cement his position as a first-choice goalkeeper at a club which we believe is an excellent fit for him."

Liam Buckley provides transfer update on Jaze Kabia and Matt Healy

Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley confirmed recently that he would ‘definitely like’ to sign Matt Healy but admitted the midfielder is also talking to a couple of different clubs.

Healy was officially released by Ipswich Town at the end of May and his loan deal with City will expire just hours after Friday night’s match against Drogheda United at Turner’s Cross.

Cork native Jaze Kabia is also training with the club but no decision has been made on whether he will be signed on a permanent basis.

