Liam Buckley provides transfer update on Jaze Kabia and Matt Healy

Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley has confirmed that he would ‘definitely like’ to sign Matt Healy but admitted the midfielder is also talking to a couple of different clubs.

Healy was officially released by Ipswich Town at the end of May and his loan deal with City will expire just hours after Friday night’s match against Drogheda United at Turner’s Cross.

Buckley, who will now continue to lead the Rebel Army’s management team until the end of the season, is hopeful the playmaker will remain on Leeside but acknowledged he does have options elsewhere.

“We’re in discussions with both parties there at the moment, with Matt and his agent,” said Buckley.

“I would definitely like to keep Matt. I think he has done well, I think he’s enjoying it at the club here with all the players, he knows all the lads so we would like to keep him, definitely.

“It’s contractual (the discussions). He has one or two other options so we will just have to wait and see where that goes.”

Buckley also confirmed that Jaze Kabia is still training with the club but that no decision has been made as to whether they will sign him on a permanent basis.

The Cork native - formerly of Cobh Ramblers and Shelbourne - was released by Scottish side Livingston upon the conclusion of their season following several loan spells at clubs such as Falkirk, Greenock Morton and Queen of the South.

Jaze, who is the son of former City favourite Jason Kabia, is now back on Leeside as he looks to recover from an injury issue.

“He has been training with us,” added Buckley.

“He’s a good player, we know his previous history with him playing in Scotland and up with Shels so we will just see where that goes with him.

“I have been chatting with him so we’ll see, no decision has been made there at this minute in time.

“He’s done well, obviously fitness wise he hasn’t been playing for the last few months, I think he had a bit of an injury there but he looks decent in training in fairness.

“But no, he definitely won’t be involved on Friday.”