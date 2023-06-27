Carlo Ancelotti and Everton settle contract dispute

Very few details were known about the specifics of the claim but it has now been resolved.
Carlo Ancelotti and Everton settle contract dispute
Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled a contract dispute with the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 18:44
Carl Markham

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled his High Court contract dispute with Everton.

The Italian, who spent 18 months at Goodison Park between December 2019 and June 2021, finishing 12th and 10th before returning to the Bernabeu, had lodged a case which court records stated related to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

Very few details were known about the specifics of the claim but it has now been resolved.

“Carlo Ancelotti and Everton Football Club have reached an amicable resolution to their dispute,” said John Mehrzad KC in a statement issued on behalf of the Real Madrid boss.

“Carlo has enduring respect and a deep affection for the club’s fans and wishes them and the club the very best for the future.”

More in this section

England U21 v Germany U21 - International Friendly - Bramall Lane England Under-21s could make changes but keen to continue momentum
hiedozie Ogbene celebrates scoring his sides third goal 22/3/2023 Chiedozie Ogbene completes move to Premier League newcomers Luton
Liam Buckley dejected 9/6/2023 Liam Buckley provides transfer update on Jaze Kabia and Matt Healy
AncelottiPlace: UK
<p>NEW GIG: Andrea Pirlo.</p>

Andrea Pirlo named coach at relegated Sampdoria

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd