Wilfried Zaha and Stormzy to take over non-League AFC Croydon

The pair are part of a three-man consortium, along with former Palace head of player care Danny Young
Wilfried Zaha and Stormzy to take over non-League AFC Croydon
Wilfried Zaha is set to take joint-ownership of non-League side Croydon (Adam Davy/PA)
Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 12:04
Andy Hampson

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and rapper Stormzy are set to become joint owners of non-League club AFC Croydon.

The pair are part of a three-man consortium, along with former Palace head of player care Danny Young, that has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side, who play in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division – the ninth tier of English football.

Croydon announced contracts had been exchanged with the existing ownership and the consortium “will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club”.

A statement added: “Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Zaha, 30, was born in Ivory Coast but raised in the borough of Croydon.

He is already involved in community projects in the area through his own charitable foundation and an Academy.

Rapper Stormzy also hails from Croydon (Will Matthews/PA)

Zaha tweeted: “May the journey begin.”

The latest announcement comes at a time of uncertainty of over Zaha’s playing future, with his Palace contract set to expire at the end of this month.

The player has been offered a new deal at Selhurst Park but is yet to commit and has been linked with other clubs in the Premier League, elsewhere in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Stormzy, 29, also hails from Croydon and has a long-standing friendship with Zaha.

More in this section

Ryan Mason file photo Ryan Mason to remain at Tottenham in assistant coach role under Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham to reject Bayern Munich’s initial £60m offer for Harry Kane
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Reuben Loftus-Cheek close to AC Milan move as Chelsea squad overhaul continues
croydonPlace: UK
<p>REMAINING IN CHARGE: Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Cork City FC confirm current management team will remain in charge until the end of the season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd