Cork City FC confirm current management team will remain in charge until the end of the season

“Everyone at the club has been pleased with recent results and performances," admitted Cork City owner Dermot Usher.
REMAINING IN CHARGE: Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 14:36
Andrew Horgan

Cork City have confirmed that Sporting Director Liam Buckley and assistant manager Richie Holland will remain in charge until the end of the 2023 season.

Buckley, who has overall responsibility for football matters, and the management team which comprises of Holland, Head of Academy Liam Kearney, First Team Coach Declan Coleman and Goalkeeping Coach Anthony Fennelly, have been at the helm since Colin Healy surprisingly stepped down at the beginning of May.

Under their guidance, the Rebel Army have won four and lost four of their eight matches in the Premier Division to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

“Everyone at the club has been pleased with recent results and performances," admitted Cork City owner Dermot Usher.

Derry facing uphill struggle to halt Rovers four-in-a-row charge, admits Higgins

"It has been a real team effort with everyone pulling in the same direction, and we have been very happy with how it is going.

"We have an excellent management team, headed by Liam Buckley, and we are confident that this approach will continue to bear fruit for the club.

"We have therefore decided that the current management team will remain in place until the end of the season.

"We look forward now to Friday night’s game at home to Drogheda United and, hopefully, another big crowd at Turner’s Cross as we aim to keep our good form going."

