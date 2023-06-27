Cork City FC confirm current management team will remain in charge until the end of the season

Cork City have confirmed that Sporting Director Liam Buckley and assistant manager Richie Holland will remain in charge until the end of the 2023 season.

Buckley, who has overall responsibility for football matters, and the management team which comprises of Holland, Head of Academy Liam Kearney, First Team Coach Declan Coleman and Goalkeeping Coach Anthony Fennelly, have been at the helm since Colin Healy surprisingly stepped down at the beginning of May.