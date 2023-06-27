Derry facing uphill struggle to halt Rovers four-in-a-row charge, admits Higgins

Ruaidhrí Higgins admits Derry City face an uphill struggle to unseat leaders and champions Shamrock Rovers to snatch a first Premier Division title for 25 years.

Monday’s facile 1-0 win for the Hoops over the Candystripes in front of 5,824 fans at Tallaght created a seven-point advantage at the summit.

Thirteen games remain for either Derry, or St Patrick’s Athletic, who are also seven adrift, to mount a charge and avoid Rovers again cantering to a league crown.

Were they to accomplish that, it would be the first time since their club predecessors of the mid-1980s to reign supreme in four successive seasons.

Derry’s immediate objective is easing their injury list with a Europa Conference League tie against HB Torshavn on the horizon next month. There’s also their FAI Cup defence, starting against Athlone Town, to plan for in August.

“It’s definitely an uphill task, there’s no doubt about it,” Higgins said about rescuing a title race.

“There’s still 39 points to play for. Every game which goes by that you don’t take three points adds pressure. But we’ll try to pick up as many as we can and if it’s good enough, then great. We’re not giving up on anything yet but we need to string a really outstanding run together.

“There’s no doubt we can do it but we need to get key personnel on the pitch. Out of the last 23 games, Mark Connolly has started eight games, Cameron Dummigan only six, Pat McEleney 10 and Michael Duffy 11.

"They’re four of the best players in the country. For us to win league titles, you need those. I don’t know of any team that can deal without four of their best players.”

Higgins has already started putting to use the funds made available to him by billionaire owner Philip O’Doherty to strengthen.

“Paul McMullan will be a huge boost,” he said of his signing from Dundee, who will be available for the game against Sligo Rovers on July 7.

“He’s an exciting talent, a brilliant lad and the type of player our fans will love watching. Against Rovers on Monday, we lacked that bit of devilment or craft in the final third that gets you results at these type of places.

“We’re looking at players for this upcoming window. We’ve added McMullin, another is pretty imminent and then we’ll try to add another. God knows, one or two will want to move but because we’re down on numbers, nobody can leave at the minute.”