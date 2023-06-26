Daniel Kelly strikes late to earn point for 10-man Dundalk

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Dundalk 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Daniel Kelly came back to haunt St Patrick’s Athletic once again as his goal six minutes from time earned 10-man Dundalk a share of the spoils at Oriel Park.

It looked as though Jon Daly’s side were on course for victory and a move up to second in the table when Conor Carty put them ahead on 33 minutes and the home side were reduced to 10 men ten minutes into the second half following two yellow cards in as many minutes for Rayhann Tulloch.

However, a combination of top class goalkeeping from Nathan Shepperd and great spirit from Stephen O’Donnell’s side saw them battle back with Kelly scoring his sixth career goal against St Pat’s and his fourth in as many matches.

There was little to report in the early stages with the first shot of note only arriving in the 18th minute but unfortunately for Dundalk, Patrick Hoban’s header from Archie Davies’ free kick was tame and easy for Dean Lyness to deal with.

St Pat’s would take the lead on 33 minutes, however, with their first shot on target. Sam Curtis’ free kick saw Jake Mulraney get in behind Robbie McCourt on the right. He then slipped the ball into Adam Murphy, who squared for Carty to slot in his fourth goal of the season.

Dundalk were unlucky not to level matters three minutes before the break when Lyness made a brilliant stop to keep out Connor Malley’s header following a superb cross from the right by Davies.

St Pat’s went close to doubling their lead within a minute of the restart as Curtis beat Louie Annesley to Mulraney's free kick and then scrambled it into the side-netting with Shepperd beaten.

Dundalk’s task in getting back into it become even harder when Tulloch picked up two yellows in as many minutes for fouls on Curtis and Mark Doyle to be sent-off on 55 minutes.

Carty then had a big chance to double his side’s lead on the hour mark but Shepperd kept his side in the game with a brilliant point blank save after he had been slipped in by Mulraney.

After weathering a bit of a storm, substitute Darragh Leahy then almost conjured up an equaliser for Dundalk on 71 minutes when his cross looped over Lyness only to just avoid going in at the back post.

The equaliser would arrive on 84 minutes though as Kelly capitalised on slackness in the Pat’s defence as Noah Lewis failed to deal with Cameron Elliott’s punt forward as he raced through to slot past Lyness for his third goal of the season.

The visitors did have a big chance to win it in the 90th minute when substitute Thomas Lonergan broke through only to be denied by Shepperd before Leahy hooked clear.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley (Muller 59), McCourt (Leahy 68); Sloggett, Malley, Doyle (Elliott HT) (Martin 89); O’Kane (Kelly 59), Hoban, Tulloch.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Brockbank (McGrath 45), Lewis, Curtis, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester; Mulraney (Lonergan 73), Murphy (Timmermans 85), Doyle (McClelland 73); Carty (Doyle 85).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).