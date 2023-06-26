Maeve McMahon to become fourth female FAI board member

The FAI are motoring towards reaching their gender balance requirements by nominating Maeve McMahon as their fourth female board member.

Sporting bodies have until the end of this year to have 40% representation through their governance structures or risk their government funding.

At a time the FAI has never been more reliant on grants and subsidies – and are seeking 80% of their €863m infrastructural plan to be funded through exchequer channels – a particular spotlight has shone on their bid to comply.

Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy were two of three first independents appointed in early 2020 following the financial governance crisis and they were joined last year by Niamh O’Mahony, primarily representing the national league.

Maeve McMahon, chief executive of OFX Payments, will increase the number to five, once members ratify her candidature at Thursday’s General Assembly meeting.

According to the note sent to the 145 delegates, the newcomer has 25 years’ experience as a chief executive and commercial director in financial services in Ireland, the UK and internationally and has worked with organisations including Sainsbury’s, Royal Bank of Scotland and Mastercard. She is a Certified Director, has served on boards of businesses and non-profit organisations and is also a keen sportswoman.

She succeeds Gary Twohig, who stepped down to facilitate the gender balance demands. Once outgoing chairman Roy Barrett is replaced on the board by a woman, his replacement will swell the cohort to the minimum five stipulated by the State.