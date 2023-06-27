Who will make the cut for Ireland's historic first World Cup?

A brief weekend hiatus from World Cup build-up for the Ireland women’s squad won’t have rested the anxiety as the countdown to Wednesday’s final squad announcement descends into hours.

UCD’s Bowl pitch can feel a desolate location even for top-flight fixtures and Vera Pauw will likely share the gloom when articulating her thoughts on cutting the training panel from 31 to 23 for the upcoming trip to Australia.

Three goalkeepers will be joined by 20 outfield players, with another three travelling in a non-playing capacity unless a late injury, verified by Fifa’s medical team, triggers a change.

July 20 and the might of Sam Kerr’s Matildas in their colossal backyard of a packed 83,000-seater Sydney Olympic Stadium is quickly emerging into view.

Pauw jettisoned the option of waiting until after the final official friendly against France on July 6 to finalise her selection, highlighting the ethics of keeping those on the margins waiting.

Indeed, with classic Dutch directness, she decided to bring forward the big reveal by 24 hours, having recently suggested Thursday marked D-Day.

Several variables would have consumed Pauw’s thoughts over the weekend back in the Netherlands. Amongst them were an appraisal of Thursday’s 3-2 win over Zambia, the injury prognosis of Aoife Mannion and the versatility of others when the demands of facing the Aussies, Canada and Nigeria over 11 days are visualised.

Touching up the smallprint on her contract renewal too ought to have ensured there was little time to avoid talking shop.

Here, we analyse the marginal calls, predicting the winners and losers when it comes to the crunch.

GOALKEEPERS

Courtney Brosnan’s run of six clean sheets was ended in her homeland by world champions USA in April and she was guilty of a blunder against Zambia but that doesn’t jeopardise her status as No 1. Both Grace Moloney and Megan Walsh, as WSL regulars last season, should carry sufficient credit to see off the late challenge by Championship-based Sophie Whitehouse.

DEFENDERS

As a disciple of the back-five formation, Pauw will rely on the foundation that held firm to negotiate a first-ever major tournament qualification. That will see Louise Quinn and fellow veterans Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell claim spots, while Claire O’Riordan’s recent purple patch for Celtic and Ireland puts her in pole position to snare another. She could benefit if, as expected, the showpiece comes too soon for Aoife Mannion.

She only came out of her knee brace on Monday, narrowing the fitness timeline and the notion of keeping pace with Kerr while partially fit is fanciful.

Out on the wings, the flexibility of Áine O'Gorman, Harriet Scott, and Chloe Mustaki bestows territory and though she hasn’t kicked a ball since April 2, Megan Campbell is a bona fide Pauw favourite.

MIDFIELDERS

Pauw favours a solid screen to protect her backline, ensuring Ruesha Littlejohn and Lily Agg retain their spots. Despite both midfielders suffering injuries late in the season, their experience could prove decisive in the reckoning. Jamie Finn’s surprise demotion from mainstay to sub doesn’t diminish what she offers in various positions but new recruit Sinead Farrelly is lined up for not just inclusion but a starting slot.

Ciara Grant has been a dedicated presence as a squad player, finally featuring over the friendlies, but her place may hinge on Pauw’s outlook. Does she opt for safety with a holder like Grant or think adventurously by plumping for an attack-minded alternative such as Abbie Larkin or Lucy Quinn? The latter choice’s repertoire appears to be the compromise.

FORWARDS

Management have been juggling their attacking composition since qualification was sealed last October and it was timely that the hero of Hampden Park Amber Barrett produced the goals against last Thursday. Even she confessed her club inaction in Germany left her vulnerable.

Kyra Carusa’s impressiveness against USA in April seems certain to solidify her plane ticket while fellow American-born attacker Marissa Sheva has likely nudged a clutch of rivals out of her way since joining the party late in February. This is shaping up to be the area most sensitive for fallers.

Listed as a forward, a tireless job she perfected in qualifying, we can instead anticipate Heather Payne within the 2023 squad being deployed on the wings to utilise her pace and stamina.

All eventualities must be covered; cold comfort for those checking out of Ireland’s base that reached Belfield, not Brisbane.

PREDICTED IRELAND SQUAD FOR WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers (3): Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached/last club: Brighton & Hove Albion).

Defenders (8): Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Unattached/last club: Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City).

Midfielders (8): Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Unattached/last club: Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached/last club: Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards (4): Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).

Three non-playing extras: Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).