Mayo FC application to enter League of Ireland academy structure accepted

The League of Ireland have confirmed that the National Leagues Committee has accepted an application from Mayo FC to enter the League of Ireland at MU14, MU15 and WU17 level for the 2024 season.
Mayo FC has been formed in the last number of months by representatives of Mayo Football League who have worked towards submitting an application to the LOI for entry into these competitions.
The Mayo Schoolboys League have previously participated in the National Underage Leagues between 2017 and 2022 at MU14 and MU15 level and the establishment of the new club sees a return to this level as well as entry to WU17 football for the first time.
Kerry FC have also been approved to enter a Women's U17 side for the 2024 season. The Kingdom are looking to expand their current structures to incorporate football for women and girls for the first time to run alongside their senior men’s football team, which was established last year.
Both applications were approved by National Leagues Committee (NLC) earlier this month. This will mean that 22 clubs will compete at MU14 and and 23 will play at MU15 level next season while 20 clubs are set to line-up in the WU17 competitions.
The LOI posted on their official website; "The Football Association of Ireland and the League of Ireland look forward to working with both clubs and all stakeholders on the continued development of football in their regions."