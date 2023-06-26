Mayo FC application to enter League of Ireland academy structure accepted

Mayo can now participate at MU14, MU15 and WU17 levels for the 2024 season while Kerry FC have also been approved to enter the WU17 division.
Mayo FC application to enter League of Ireland academy structure accepted

MAYO FC: Mayo's application to enter League of Ireland academy structure accepted

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 15:18
Andrew Horgan

The League of Ireland have confirmed that the National Leagues Committee has accepted an application from Mayo FC to enter the League of Ireland at MU14, MU15 and WU17 level for the 2024 season.

Mayo FC has been formed in the last number of months by representatives of Mayo Football League who have worked towards submitting an application to the LOI for entry into these competitions.

The Mayo Schoolboys League have previously participated in the National Underage Leagues between 2017 and 2022 at MU14 and MU15 level and the establishment of the new club sees a return to this level as well as entry to WU17 football for the first time.

Kerry FC have also been approved to enter a Women's U17 side for the 2024 season. The Kingdom are looking to expand their current structures to incorporate football for women and girls for the first time to run alongside their senior men’s football team, which was established last year.

Read More

Robbie Keane appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv

Both applications were approved by National Leagues Committee (NLC) earlier this month. This will mean that 22 clubs will compete at MU14 and and 23 will play at MU15 level next season while 20 clubs are set to line-up in the WU17 competitions.

The LOI posted on their official website; "The Football Association of Ireland and the League of Ireland look forward to working with both clubs and all stakeholders on the continued development of football in their regions."

More in this section

Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium Luka Modric signs new one-year contract at Real Madrid
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Robbie Keane appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv
Manchester City Parade Gündogan inks deal to sign for Barcelona
<p>DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL: Stephen Ward. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr</p>

Stephen Ward appointed Director of Football at Solihull Moors

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd