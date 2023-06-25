Kevin Long returns to Birmingham City on one-year deal

"I am delighted to be signing back," said the Cork native.
LONG-HAUL: Kevin Long of Birmingham City celebrates scoring. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 15:56
Andrew Horgan

Kevin Long has signed a new one-year deal with championship side Birmingham City.

Last month the Cork native was named as one of six Birmingham players to be released at the end of their contracts

But now the defender, who joined the Blues for the second-half of the 2022/23 season, has agreed terms on a one-year contract, with a year option, subject to league and FA clearance.

The 32-year-old made 20 appearances - helping his team keep six clean sheets - and scored during victories over Forest Green Rovers and Rotherham United.

"I am delighted to be signing back," he told the club's official website.

"Obviously, coming here in January, I had gone some time without playing football so in the beginning it was a bit tough. But all the lads made me feel welcome and the Head Coach was great along with his staff.

"Coming into the summer, I was out of contract, there were other offers on the table but I just think that I enjoyed my time here, I enjoyed working under the Gaffer and enjoyed working with the players. After weighing it up, I thought I would be happy going back and making more progress.

"I can't wait to get going. For the team this year, I want us to finish higher up the table. I am a firm believer that if we work hard and get a group of players together that we can achieve whatever goals you put out."

