Pat Hoban becomes Dundalk's greatest ever goalscorer in Louth derby triumph

Drogheda United 1 Dundalk 2

Patrick Hoban broke records and hearts at Weavers Park as Dundalk came from behind to deny Drogheda United in the Louth Derby.

Much of the pre-match focus was on Drogheda’s own goalscorer-in-chief Freddie Draper. The league’s Player of the Month for May had hit seven goals in his previous nine games but it looked likely that the visit of Dundalk would prove his final match in front of United’s home supporters.

It appears likely that he will return to parent club Lincoln City at the end of the month, leaving Drogheda with a void in their forward line to fill.

There are no such concerns for Dundalk, for whom Hoban is a mainstay, talisman and now all-time record goalscorer. The striker turned this game on its head in three second half minutes.

US sports investment firm Trivela Group LLC are currently in advanced talks with Drogheda about buying a majority stake in the club. It would no doubt boost Kevin Doherty’s attempts to keep the club afloat in the Premier Division with teams above and below them dwarfing their resources.

Drogheda took the lead inside ten minutes. From a corner, Draper’s header looked to be a comfortable claim for Nathan Shepperd but Adam Foley intervened, bundling the ball beyond the Dundalk goalkeeper.

The visitors went close before the break. Connor Malley slipped in Daniel Kelly but the attacker sent his shot just wide of the upright. Hoban’s acrobatic effort was hacked off the line by Emmanuel Adegboyega too.

If this was to be Draper’s final home game in front of the Weavers Park crowd, he would have been especially keen to say goodbye with a goal. He went close twice but his night would end in ignominious fashion.

Hoban’s record goal – number 143 - arrived when Cameron Elliott’s deep cross was headed back across six-yard box by Robbie McCourt and Hoban powered in a header of his own.

Three minutes later, he found the net again. A quick Dundalk breakaway ended in Ryan O’Kane going down under Emmanuel Adegboyega’s challenge. Hoban made no mistake from 12 yards. Draper saw red for his complaints to the official.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally (Davis, 83); Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Grimes, 75), Darragh Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy (McCourt, 62); Sloggett, Malley; O’Kane, Kelly (Tulloch, 61), Martin (Elliott, 62); Hoban (Doyle, 90).

Referee: Robert Harvey