City must be at best to take points off Derry, admits Holland

The mid-season break not only offered Cork City’s interim manager Richie Holland the opportunity to prepare for the crucial second half of the campaign but also the chance to reflect on the first.

So, is he happy with how the first series of fixtures went?

"No, you can't be happy because we're still in a situation where we're looking at teams ahead of us and behind us,” he insisted.

A run of six defeats in a row across April and May saw City slide down the league table but four wins in succession helped the Leesiders close the gap to those above them in the battle to avoid the drop.

Defeat to Dundalk at Turner’s Cross in their last outing two weeks ago has halted the positive momentum but Holland is optimistic they can bounce back when they travel to the Brandywell to take on Derry City on Friday night (kick-off is at 7.45pm).

"We're Cork City, we're a massive club and we want to be back up where we feel we should be but it's going to take time,” continued Holland.

"In recent games you can see the lads are getting used to the intensity, we've had a couple of good wins and there's been some momentum but hopefully we can carry that on into the second half of the season and get enough points that we can push up the league.

“You can't get too high when you're on a good run and too low when you're not because the way the league is at the moment, teams are going to pick up and lose points, teams are going to go on little runs.

“We know it's going to be one of the most difficult games because we're up against a side that's really talented up on a big pitch, on the astro-pitch, so it's going to be a difficult game.

"We can get something from it, but we just need to perform at the level that we know we can.”

Cian Bargary has returned to training ahead of Cork’s trip north but the Rebel Army will be without Jonas Hakkinen, and Ethon Varian, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, similar to Darragh Crowley’s.

City will also be without a few youngsters from their matchday squad - most notably Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh - as they will be sitting their PE leaving cert exam on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the club looked into the possibility of them doing the test in a school in Derry so they could feature in the game afterwards.

"They won't be travelling, there's a few of the lads actually who have been on the bench recently that have an exam on Friday, so they won't be making the trip up,” confirmed Holland.

"Joe is a big loss. He's a very good player and has done very well since coming in here but we have to respect that he has to do his exams, he's at that stage of his life where it's going to be important for him.”