Vera Pauw set to give fringe players last chance to stake claim for World Cup spot

Vera Pauw has confirmed that she will offer opportunities to fringe players in Thursday’s pre-World Cup friendly against Zambia but the Republic of Ireland boss has stressed the need to maintain the collective culture and to avoid “chaos”.

The encounter with the African side marks a step up in the side’s preparations for a tournament which still lies a month over the horizon and it will go a long way to informing Pauw’s choices as she looks to slim the squad down to 23 players.

Ireland also play France in Dublin early next month but the cut will have already come by then and that makes this fixture a last big chance for some.

“Players need to get the chance to prove themselves and we will give that chance to all the players that we feel need that chance,” said the Irish manager. “And some will play a half each. That has consequences for other players you may normally see.

“So this is really a preparation game for the World Cup and for the final squad selection and all the players know that. But we also try to keep our structure, that there is no chaos at all. It’s a very important game and we prepare very seriously as we always do.”

One player who won’t be involved this week is Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion who has suffered two ACL injuries in the past and is currently nursing a knee injury picked up in training in late May.

“Aoife is in her return to play,” said Pauw. “She is in a brace, as we know. That will go off on Monday and then we have to take a decision. Everything has been going according to plan, but it’s really, really tight. We will see on Monday.”

Pauw revealed earlier this month that talks had begun with the FAI over a new contract. Her current deal expires after Ireland’s World Cup campaign which starts with a meeting against hosts Australia in Sydney.

An attempt to ascertain an update didn’t dig up much new in that regard as she spoke to the media at Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday afternoon but the Dutch woman is clearly hopeful of extending her time in charge.

“Let me be clear, I’m very happy in Ireland. Everybody can see that. Everybody feels that. I want to stay. But I’m not part of that process. Ciaran Medlar is talking. I’m not involved in that. I do talk of course about the content with management, like I always do, but he takes care of that.”