Dutch 'not where they want to be' as a team, insists McClean

James McClean believes Ireland can capitalise on the Dutch division when they square up in their next home Euro qualifier on September 10.

Netherlands have beaten only Gibraltar in the four games since Ronald Koeman returned to the management seat – conceding 11 goals in losses to France, Croatia and Italy.

At least four points are essential from the double-header away to France and at home to the Dutch if Ireland are to resuscitate their Euros ambitions.

Pouncing on the fragmented nature of a Dutch team featuring Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay is an avenue the Derryman deems rife to maximise.

“I’ve seen plenty of them,” said the Wigan Athletic wideman about Koeman's Oranje.

“I don't want to create headlines and be disrespectful but, while they seem to have a lot of very good individual players, maybe as a team they are not where they want to be. Hopefully we can exploit that.

“I don't think that's something that can ever be questioned in our team.

“There’s togetherness in the Irish team, especially from the day that I came into the set-up, great camaraderie and a special atmosphere.”

McClean – who became Ireland’s seventh centurion on Monday – notched winners away to Austria and Wales in the 2018 World Cup campaign, the last time Ireland triumphed in a qualifier of note.

The group of which he’s now the elder statesman have yet to taste that type of success, coming close against Portugal in the last campaign, but McClean feels they’re capable of creating new history.

“Those are nights that get talked about, as they were special nights,” he said of the victories in Vienna and Cardiff.

“If we can pass on any experience, the young lads in the squad are like sponges. They want to learn, a great trait to have as a young player.

“I actually think we perform better in the big games, as we saw here against France.

“We had to be picked up off the floor last Friday because we had put so much into that Greece game and lost.

"That happens, especially with young players but our job is to help become more consistent, and I feel these lads will flourish and become the future of Irish football for a long time.”