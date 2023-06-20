Live updates: League of Ireland clubs discover European opponents

The prospect of Shamrock Rovers emulating last year’s feat of group stage European football have spiked following a favourable Champions League draw against a preliminary stage qualifier next month.

UEFA over the past 24 hours narrowed down the options of opponents the three-in-row champions could face to KÍ Klaksvik (Faroe Islands), BK Häcken (Sweden), Ballkani (Kosovo), Struga (North Macedonia) and the prelim victor.

Thankfully, they dodged a sticky meeting with the Swedes and arguably got the best possible outcome with the last option.

They must wait to see who emerges from a four-team mini-series, concluding on June 30.

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) face Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro) in one semi-final, with Tre Penne (San Marino) playing Breidablik (Iceland). The winner will travel to Tallaght Stadium in the first qualifying round, first leg tie on July 12, with Rovers travelling abroad seven days later.

Beating Hibernians of Malta 3-0 on aggregate last year opened up at least four additional European games, the advantage of being on what UEFA categorise as the Champions path.

Derry City, Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic will discover their opponents in the UEFA Europa Conference League First Round Qualifying Round shortly.

The draw has just begun.

Dundalk are the first Irish side out and they have been drawn against FCB Magpies of Gibraltar.

Derry City are the next Irish club out of the pot and they will travel to HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands.

More to follow...