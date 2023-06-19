Release of emotion as Ireland get much needed win over Gibraltar

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may not make it onto an actual teamsheet, score a goal or even dream up the next big tactical innovation any time soon, but technology has managed to drill down deep and into the DNA of elite sports.

Filter out the roars and the groans from the current Ashes series and you’ll be left with a soundtrack headlined by the Snickometer, a gadget inserted into one of the stumps that can pick up on the slightest contact of ball on bat.

Hawk-Eye has proved malleable enough to work for both the GAA and at Wimbledon and a viewing of the latest golf major is never complete without a commentator explaining the speed of the greens thanks to the laughably nerdy stimpmeter.

Football has its VAR and its GPS readings and its xG but there hasn’t been a boffin or a gizmo yet that can outdo the human eye or ear when it comes to taking the temperature of a stadium filled with thousands of partisan supporters.

Social media, with its suspicious algorithms and echo chambers, is certainly no place to be reading a room and yet the aftermath of Friday’s profoundly depressing defeat in Athens did seem to suggest a tip in the balance of Irish football’s Civil War stalemate.

The sense of air being sucked from a bag was unavoidable as we doom-scrolled through Twitter that night and yet the atmosphere in and around Lansdowne Road was anything but despondent here with the footfall surprisingly heavy a good 90 minutes out from kick-off.

The vibes were positively sunny. One guy told Newstalk’s Aisling O’Reilly that he would “rather have left my wife than see (Kenny) go”. The pubs in Beggars Bush exuded bonhomie and the dreaded Mexican wave rippled through the stands 13 minutes from time.

Athens? A case of don’t mention the war maybe.

James McClean beamed as Michael D made a presentation on the occasion of the Derry man’s 100th cap, Amhrán na bhFiann was sung with its usual lustiness by all concerned and the South Stand serenaded their boys in green as per usual before kick-off.

Was it the Mediterranean weather? Had the memory banks been swiped along with their tickets on the way in? Maybe it was just a desire to put the Big Question on the long finger until next autumn and party this night away, consequences be damned.

To be fair, all of this was in keeping with the backing this crowd has, mostly, shown Stephen Kenny and his men since his first home game in charge with fans allowed in. That was September of 2021 when Shane Duffy’s head snatched a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan.

There were a smattering of boos that day when the side recorded a then record 15th competitive game in a row without a win. But, bad as Friday’s Greek loss was, the sense was of a crowd determined to party regardless of what music the band played.

Gibraltar had lost all three of their group games before this by the same 3-0 scoreline. France needed just three minutes to break their resistance last week, Greece found the combination inside 12 and the Netherlands worked out an answer within 23.

It is 28 years since Ireland drew with ‘a mountain top’ when they were unable to break Liechtenstein down. Stalemate with a Rock would have been much worse. Unthinkable, even. Until the chances began to come and then go.

Half-time arrived and with it a 0-0 scoreline in spite of Ireland’s 46 attacks, five corners, 69% possession and eleven attempts. The faint smattering of boos was no more than that but there was a slightly numbed silence that spoke of a burgeoning nervousness.

Gibraltar reappeared to the strains of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. ‘Something's wrong, shut the light, heavy thoughts tonight / And they aren't of Snow White’. They made for an unlikely bogeyman but then the next attack saw a ball swing across Ireland’s six-yard box.

Danger here?

We could question now the thinking behind playing three centre-backs for 45 minutes against this opposition. Or raise eyes to heaven at the lucky bounce that put Mikey Johnston in for the first goal after 52 minutes. But none of that was the main point. Not this time.

This was about a need. A yearning for a release. Kenny showed us as much when he bear-hugged John O’Shea and motioned the crowd to keep emptying their lungs after Evan Ferguson headed the second goal past the stranded Dayle Coleing.

‘Believe’, said one tricolour high above the goal where Adam Idah added a late, third goal.

Plenty of the rank and file – there were 42,156 of them here - still do. Clearly.