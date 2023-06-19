Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden to be inducted into FAI Hall of Fame

Moran and Hayden will be honoured for their outstanding service as Republic of Ireland international players at the upcoming FAI International award ceremony.
Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden to be inducted into FAI Hall of Fame

HALL OF FAME: Kevin Moran will be inducted into the FAI'S Hall of Fame at the upcoming 33rd FAI International Awards.

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 14:07
Andrew Horgan

Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden will be inducted into the Football Association of Ireland's Hall of Fame at the upcoming 33rd FAI International Awards.

At a ceremony in The Round Room in The Mansion House on Tuesday, June 20, both Moran and Hayden will be honoured for their outstanding service as Republic of Ireland international players.

Moran was a key figure in the successful Ireland squads that featured in the 1988 UEFA European Championships and the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Over 14 years, Moran played 71 times for his country and scored six goals. A tough tackling, intelligent defender, he won the FAI Senior Men's Player of the Year Award in 1989.

The 33rd FAI International Awards will see Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden inducted into the Hall of Fame. Pic credit: FAI.
The 33rd FAI International Awards will see Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden inducted into the Hall of Fame. Pic credit: FAI.

Hayden holds a unique record of having been selected for Ireland as both an outfield player and a goalkeeper. The Dubliner made her debut in 1985 against England and went on to feature in over 30 senior games.

The former Rathfarnham United player went on to establish herself as Ireland's main shot-stopper during the 90s and helped to prepare her eventual successor, Emma Byrne, for a remarkable international career.

Hayden, who won the FAI Senior Women's Player of the Year Award in 1990, becomes just the fifth woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Read More

Liam Brady announces retirement from RTÉ panel after 25 years

More in this section

Brendan Rodgers File Photo Brendan Rodgers appointed new Celtic manager on three-year contract
A view of the studio with from L-R: Bill O'Herlihy, Johnny Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy 17/10/2007 Liam Brady announces retirement from RTÉ panel after 25 years
Manchester City v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium Manchester City charges do not taint treble, insists chairman Mubarak
<p>BOURNEMOUTH BOSS: Andoni Iraola during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. (Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)</p>

Andoni Iraola replaces Gary O'Neil as AFC Bournemouth head coach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd