Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden to be inducted into FAI Hall of Fame

Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden will be inducted into the Football Association of Ireland's Hall of Fame at the upcoming 33rd FAI International Awards.
At a ceremony in The Round Room in The Mansion House on Tuesday, June 20, both Moran and Hayden will be honoured for their outstanding service as Republic of Ireland international players.
Moran was a key figure in the successful Ireland squads that featured in the 1988 UEFA European Championships and the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
Over 14 years, Moran played 71 times for his country and scored six goals. A tough tackling, intelligent defender, he won the FAI Senior Men's Player of the Year Award in 1989.
Hayden holds a unique record of having been selected for Ireland as both an outfield player and a goalkeeper. The Dubliner made her debut in 1985 against England and went on to feature in over 30 senior games.
The former Rathfarnham United player went on to establish herself as Ireland's main shot-stopper during the 90s and helped to prepare her eventual successor, Emma Byrne, for a remarkable international career.
Hayden, who won the FAI Senior Women's Player of the Year Award in 1990, becomes just the fifth woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.