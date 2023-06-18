Wolves captain Rúben Neves set to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for £47m

Al-Hilal have offered Wolves a club record £47m deal to sign their captain, Rúben Neves, with the Portugal midfielder expected to finalise a move to the Saudi Arabian club this week.

Neves, who is out of contract with Wolves at the end of next season having joined from Porto in 2017, has been a target for Barcelona for some time but they have yet to agree a deal for him. That delay has allowed Al-Hilal to submit their sizeable offer for the 26-year-old, with talks ongoing between the club and his agent, Jorge Mendes, and Neves likely to complete the move when he returns from international duty next week.