Gus Poyet attaches Euro eliminator status to Greece against Ireland

Two games into Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign and Gus Poyet has predicted elimination for Stephen Kenny’s side if his Greek team prevail on Friday night in Athens.

France and Netherlands have justifiably been tipped as favourites to claim the two tickets for next year’s tournament in Germany from the group. For an upset to be countenanced, claiming maximum points against the others if the mission for an Ireland side seeded third when the nightmare draw unfolded last October in Frankfurt.

While Greece have entry into a four-nation playoff round assured by winning their Nations League group and Ireland will likely too once teams ranked above them secure their passage directly, Poyet doesn’t want to rely on that backdoor route.

His team are on a high following that success last year and have a clutch of in-form players, boosting confidence that they can bely their fourth seedings and threaten for a top-two finish.

The former Brighton and Sunderland boss has been pleading with a previously apathetic Greek population to fill the Agia Sophia Stadium tomorrow in a bid to accelerate their campaign – aware what the repercussions are for the loser.

“The reality for both of us is if we don’t win tomorrow it’s going to be very difficult to be able to finish second,” said Poyet, attaching eliminator status to the fixture (7.45pm, Irish time).

“I think it’s a must-win for both of us. That brings a special situation for the game so early in the group unless you go and beat France and Holland.

“But, realistically, for both national teams this is a very important game.”

On the playoff cushion, he suggested it bestowed a degree of freedom on his team.

“That gives us the feeling to play a little bit more like, ‘Okay, we're going to play football.

“We want to win the game, but it's not a drama if we lose the game because you always have the other opportunity.

“It also gives me the chance to risk a little bit more. Sometimes you play with the points – 'We will win this one here' and 'We'll get a draw there'.

“For us now, it's just let's play every game to win. If we can qualify it would be amazing, it would be an incredible achievement and if not, we have prepared better for the play-off next March and that's the aim.”

One of their star players, George Baldock, will be facing his Sheffield United teammate John Egan as Ireland captain.

The full-back can attest to the threat the Corkman presents. “John is a danger from set-pieces,” said Baldock, who has won seven caps since last year declaring through his late grandmother.

“He must have a magnet on his head to attract the ball from set-pieces. We have to worry about it.

He said on the significance of the game: “I can see why some people would say it’s a must-win but, for myself as an individual the way I play, I go out to win every game. We’ve all played in high pressure games and other players have different ways to deal with them.

“As a footballer, I want to win every game. I don’t go into any game, be it Gibraltar, Ireland or France, the aim is to do our best and win. People saw us from the time of the draw as the underdog but if you want to qualify, then it’s about winning this game.”