Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett joins Standard de Liège

The 26-year-old moves to the Belgian Women's Cup winners from Bundesliga side Turbine Potsdam.
Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett joins Standard de Liège

AMBER MEANS GO: Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett has officially completed her move to Standard de Liège.

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 16:09
Andrew Horgan

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett has officially joined Belgian giants Standard de Liège.

The 26-year-old moves to the Belgium Women's Cup winners from Bundesliga side Turbine Potsdam.

The Donegal native began her career with local side Lagan Harps before moving to Peamount United in the Women's National League and then to FC Koln and Turbine Potsdam in Germany.

Barrett famously scored Ireland's winner against Scotland at Hampden Park which sealed their place at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool

The attacker is currently with a 27 player Ireland squad as their preparations for their first ever major tournament ramp up with a training camp followed by friendlies against Zambia (June 22), France (July 6) and Colombia (July 14) before their World Cup campaign kicks off on July 20 against co-hosts Australia.

In total she has won five caps to date but she will be looking to extend that when the finals begin at the end of July before then making this significant move to Belgium.

More in this section

Kylian Mbappe ‘very happy’ at PSG and says he will see out contract next season Kylian Mbappe ‘very happy’ at PSG and says he will see out contract next season
Manchester United v Athletic Club Bilbao - Pre-season Friendly Announcement Man United to face Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva
Liverpool v Derby - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Anfield Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston on loan
Callum O'Dowda 13/6/2023

Callum O'Dowda ready to put injury woes behind him against Greece

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd