Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett joins Standard de Liège

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett has officially joined Belgian giants Standard de Liège.

The 26-year-old moves to the Belgium Women's Cup winners from Bundesliga side Turbine Potsdam.

The Donegal native began her career with local side Lagan Harps before moving to Peamount United in the Women's National League and then to FC Koln and Turbine Potsdam in Germany.

Barrett famously scored Ireland's winner against Scotland at Hampden Park which sealed their place at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The attacker is currently with a 27 player Ireland squad as their preparations for their first ever major tournament ramp up with a training camp followed by friendlies against Zambia (June 22), France (July 6) and Colombia (July 14) before their World Cup campaign kicks off on July 20 against co-hosts Australia.

In total she has won five caps to date but she will be looking to extend that when the finals begin at the end of July before then making this significant move to Belgium.