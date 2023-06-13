Joelinton: I received racist insults after Arsenal game

The 26-year-old spoke about the subject while on international duty with Brazil, saying “many things need to be changed”.
Newcastle’s Joelinton believes “many things need to be changed” in the ongoing fight against racism (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 11:33
PA Sport Staff

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has revealed he received racist messages following last month’s Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by the Gunners at St James’ Park on May 7.

Newcastle’s Joelinton, right, received racist abuse following last month’s defeat to Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s an important moment to speak about racism,” Joelinton told a press conference. “We have been talking about it for a long time.

“Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about a combat against racism but we didn’t have much of a change.

“This (racism) is not something happening now, but for a long time.

“And, in the 21st century, we still see things like that. It’s hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.”

Asked if he had suffered racist abuse, the player replied: “Not on the pitch, no.

“But after that match against Arsenal playing at home, I have received some messages with racist insults. But it’s gone, it didn’t affect me.”

Joelinton, who is in line to win his first cap for his country in upcoming friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, received a message of support from his club.

A post on Newcastle’s official Twitter account read: “There is no room for racism. Anywhere. We’re with you, Joe.”

