Kerry's Leo Gaxha primed for Ringmahon 

“I didn’t come into this draw thinking ‘I don’t want to get them, I wish we get them’,” stressed Leo Gaxha, Kerry’s striker.
PRIMED: Leo Gaxha of Kerry FC applauds supporters after the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Kerry and Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, Kerry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 06:07
John Fallon

New sponsor for the FAI Cups and there was also a new name draw drum as Kerry’s were paired with Ringmahon Rangers in a Munster derby.

One win and three draws reflect the difficulty the newcomers have faced since entering the First Division this term but the objective of planting seeds for a sports-mad county has been accomplished.

Bringing a whopper brand like Shamrock Rovers to Mounthawk Park for the first-round tie on the week-ending Sunday, July 23 would bolster that profile but they can earn another shout if they conquer non-league opposition at the first hurdle.

“We’re going to go into the game taking them fully seriously and showing them respect - preparing for it like we do the league games.

“The home draw is a good thing; getting the crowd behind us again, one to look forward to as a club because it’s our first FAI Cup tie.

“Any Cork team you get drawn against, it’s a Kerry versus Cork derby.” 

Elsewhere in the draw made at FAI headquarters at Abbotstown by Cork native, FAI President Gerry McAnaney, along with a former City final hero from 1998, Derek Coughlan, another Munster meeting emerged as the Rebel Army will travel to Treaty United.

There’s three all-Premier clashes, with Dundalk meeting Shamrock Rovers, a repeat of last year’s quarter-final between Bohemians and Shelbourne, while Drogheda United host Sligo Rovers. Holders Derry City begin their defence with a visit from Athlone Town while FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount will take on Gorey Rangers.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, holders Shelbourne received a bye into the last eight, with two-time winners Peamount United and Treaty United presenting the pick of the opening ties.

Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013 and they have the task of trying to overcome Killester Donnycarney.

Those ties are scheduled for Sunday, August 27.

Draws: 2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round: Galway United v Bangor Celtic; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; Bohemians v Shelbourne; Portlaoise v Skerries Town; Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers; Treaty United v Cork City; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers; Lucan United v St Patrick’s CY; Gorey Rangers v Rockmount; Derry City v Athlone Town; Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps; Wexford v Avondale United; St Michael’s v Waterford; Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Cobh Ramblers.

2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round: Treaty United v Peamount United; DLR Waves v Wexford Youths; Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United; Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney; Terenure Rangers v Cork City; Cabinteely v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Galway United.

