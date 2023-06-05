Barry Coffey happy to sacrifice personal glory for greater good

Barry Coffey had no complaints about sacrificing goalscoring glory to solidify Cork City’s rearguard in their time of need.

An incredible turnaround has laced the Rebel Army uprising of three straight victories.

Whereas the early season slump on their Premier Division return was attributable to having the leakiest defence, a trio of 1-0 wins against Sligo and Shamrock Rovers, followed by Drogheda United on Friday, is an unrivalled record in the top-flight.

It’s not just the three-man defence, whose configuration has varied due to suspensions and injuries, that can take the credit for the upturn as the interim management team have installed a granite structure of two holding midfielders for protection.

A Drogheda United side also chasing their third win on the trot struggled to perforate the ring of steel, presenting limited chances for scoring sensation Freddie Draper to swell his tally, and the formula will be deployed again on Monday when title contenders Bohemians visit Turner’s Cross (5pm).

Coffey made his name at City over two loan spells from Celtic as a free-scoring threat from midfield, bagging 14 goals in last year’s First Division-winning campaign, but the demands of an upgrade in standard have rounded his repertoire.

No longer is he afforded license to maraud with abandon. The Nenagh native has attached another dimension to his game, one the 22-year-old is embracing.

“I’ve been playing a bit deeper in the last few weeks,” Coffey explained.

“That’s where I played when younger and the coaches Liam Buckley and Richie Holland asked me to perform that role, trying to affect the game from further back.

“I’ve had to learn about defensive discipline but it would be stupid to limit myself to just one position.”

Goals are harder to come by in the top tier, yet Coffey isn’t confining himself to being an originator of attacks. He’s still eager to get off the mark for the season.

“I don’t consider my goals being sacrificed because I’m still on the pitch developing the play,” he asserted. “I really don’t mind but in my own head I like to score goals. I missed a few chances against Drogheda on Friday but, once the rustiness goes, I should start scoring.”

The sight of Bohemians will remind City’s players of two games in particular they’d rather forget.

A raucous Turner’s Cross rejoicing in City’s first Premier Division game since 2020 went flat once Bohs raced into a two-goal lead in February, a deficit they couldn’t reverse.

Dalymount Park hosted a similarly disheartening occasion on May Day – a 5-0 crushing that signalled the end of the road for manager Colin Healy.

There’s been more good than bad for the Leesiders since that mauling but avenging the Gypsy curse would crown their resurrection.

“They were our two worst days of the season,” Coffey laments. “The occasion got the better of us in the first half at Turner’s Cross and everything that could go wrong did at Dalymount.

“We’ve driven on but Bohs will likely be even better, so we’ll have to be really at it.”

Bohs, fresh from snapping a four-game winless glut by beating Sligo Rovers on Friday, will have the talented James McManus back from suspension to bolster their artillery. Dean Williams (ankle) and Dylan Connolly (ribs) are sidelined for Bohs, as will Darragh Crowley (knee). Jonas Häkkinen has been ruled out for a month.

Elsewhere in the second part of the Bank Holiday series, leaders Shamrock Rovers have Sean Hoare, Johnny Kenny and Neil Farrugia back from suspension but have Ronan Finn banned for the trip to Sligo Rovers. The meeting of resurgent St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City, knocked off top spot after dropping more points at home against Shelbourne, promises to be intriguing.

In the First Division, nothing less than a win for Waterford at Kerry in the Munster derby will suffice if they’re to erode Galway United’s buffer at the top, cut to eight points on Friday. John Caulfield’s side host Finn Harps.

Monday's LOI fixtures

Premier Division: Dundalk v UCD, Oriel Park (5pm); Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross (5pm); Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, Showgrounds (6pm); St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park (6.45pm); Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Tolka Park (7.45pm).

First Division: Kerry v Finn Harps, Mounthawk Park (4pm); Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park (5pm); Galway United v Finn Harps, Eamonn Deacy Park (5pm); Treaty United v Wexford, Markets Field (7.45pm); Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers, Athlone Town Stadium (7.45pm).