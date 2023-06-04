Richie Holland: “When Cork City are winning, you can see it’s a different animal.”

Defensive solidity and an emphasis on pragmatism are the key drivers of Cork City’s revival, according to stand-in boss Richie Holland.

Friday’s three points at Drogheda United was the third 1-0 in a row for the Rebel Army, a run only currently matched in the Premier Division by St Patrick’s Athletic.

The league table, while still showing City occupying the relegation playoff berth, has a brighter complexion with just two points to Drogs and a further gap of two for Sligo Rovers in seventh place to be caught.

City, under the caretaker management of Holland, Liam Buckley and Liam Kearney since Colin Healy quit a month ago, have two home games this week against Bohemians on Monday and Dundalk on Friday before the international break offers respite.

“Friday wasn’t the prettiest of games but it was all about the result,” admitted Holland about moving closer to a Drogs side they outwitted in a tactical battle.

“I won’t be getting too excited just yet as we’re only at the halfway mark of the season and we need to get out of this position. There will still be ups and down toward the end of the season but we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re closer to teams and that’s the main thing.”

Containing the threat of on-loan striker from Lincoln City Freddie Draper and capitalising on the opportunity that Tunde Owolabi finished on the hour at Weavers Park combined to clinch the first away win for City since their top-flight return.

“Draper is a strong boy,” Holland said of the forward, who’d scored five goals in his previous six matches and was watched on Friday by his boss, Irishman Mark Kennedy.

“I have seen over the last two years our team can defend properly and work hard.

“And we have that bit of quality that can beat any team, as seen in the last couple of weeks.

“Tunde has that electric pace. When he gets into those positions like Friday he’s got that composure to finish.”

It wasn’t all rosy on Friday. Darragh Crowley hobbled off with just four minutes played and will join Jonas Häkkinen on the injured list for a few weeks at least.

Early title contenders Bohemians, back to winning ways on Friday by turning over Sligo Rovers, visit Turner’s Cross on Monday.

“We’re on this high at the moment but we’re under no illusions that we are in for a tough test on Monday against a very good Bohs team,” Holland added.

“We’re at Turner’s Cross and hoping a big crowd turns out to support the lads so we can keep this run going.

“When Cork City are winning, you can see it’s a different animal.”