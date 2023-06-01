PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest airport

Following the incident at the airport, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement on Thursday evening: “PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.
PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest airport

Anthony Taylor was accosted by fans on his way home from the Europa League final in Budapest. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 22:22
PA

Refereeing body PGMOL says it is appalled by “unjustified and abhorrent” abuse directed at Anthony Taylor after video footage emerged of him being accosted by angry fans at Budapest airport.

Taylor and his family can be seen trying to evade a mob, who were shouting at him as he travelled home after refereeing Wednesday night’s Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla in the Hungarian capital.

The Premier League official was criticised for his performance in the final by Roma boss Jose Mourinho during his post-match press conference after the Italian side lost on penalties to Sevilla.

And in video footage which later emerged on social media, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is seen gesticulating at Taylor and officials in the stadium car park and heard saying “disgrace”.

Following the incident at the airport, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement on Thursday evening: “PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

“We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.

“We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

UEFA is awaiting Taylor’s reports before deciding whether to take action against Mourinho for his rant.

Taylor booked Mourinho during the game, which finished 1-1 after extra time before Sevilla sealed their seventh Europa League triumph by winning 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out.

Tempers simmered on and off the pitch in a disappointing final, with 13 players shown yellow cards, seven of them to Roma players, while fourth official Michael Oliver had his work cut out to keep control of both dug-outs.

The game was littered with delays, with a total of 25 minutes’ stoppage time added to the 120 minutes of playing time.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Israel - UEFA European U21 Championship Play-Off First Leg City Group interested in signing Jake O'Brien from Crystal Palace
Republic of Ireland v France - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group B - Aviva Stadium Ireland boss backs Chiedozie Ogbene to make big summer move
Republic of Ireland v Wales - Amateur International Cork City give lifetime bans to two individuals who taunted Stephen Bradley 
MourinhoPlace: UK
<p>Leeds’ majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani is coming under mounting pressure to sell his controlling stake in the club. Pic: Daniel Hambury/PA</p>

Leeds owner Radrizzani criticised over reported Elland Road loan security deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd