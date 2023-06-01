Fans who taunted Stephen Bradley with 'disgusting' chants should visit children's cancer ward, says Hoops boss

The Shamrock Rovers manager has thanked those who've supported him and his family this week since the incident at Turner's Cross.
SUPPORT: Stephen Bradley says the many messages he's received have helped him and his family this week. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:14
Adrian Russell

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says he doesn't think anyone found to have chanted about his ill child at Turner's Cross last Friday should be 'let off with a slap on the wrist'. 

And the Hoops boss says the perpetrators would benefit from spending some time on a children's cancer ward. 

“The guards in Cork have been brilliant, and I spoke with them yesterday and they they’ve identified two of the party and are hoping to identify more of them,” Bradley told RTÉ.

“I’m just hoping that the Gardaí in Cork feel there is enough that we can go and press charges, because I don’t feel that these people should be let off with a slap on the wrist.

“I think what they said the lowest of the low for me and they need to be held accountable for their actions. It’s a nine-year-old kid; it’s my kid and as a parent you do everything possible to protect your kids and I’m not different than any other parent in the country.

“If those people that said what they said spent the day in St John’s Ward in Crumlin and saw what it’s like to have a kid with cancer and to live with it, I’m sure it would really set them back.”

Bradley -- who is preparing his side for the visit of Dundalk tomorrow -- is grateful for the support he's received from across the league and beyond.

"A massive thank you to everyone who's reached out to myself and my family with emails, letters, texts and that's from the genuine fans of Cork City," he said.

"People all over the country, whether that's been sport or not, have been fantastic and giving us that support. So massive thank you to them. It's definitely helped me and my family get through a difficult few days.

"It’s disgusting, you don't expect to hear anything like that in any walk of life. We all know when you're in sport there's a certain amount of stick that comes with the game but they crossed the line.

"We can't allow them to feel that that's acceptable in any walk of life. Thankfully the support and the backlash has being quite severe because these people need to understand that what they've said is unacceptable."

