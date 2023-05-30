Harry Maguire has decision to make on his future, says Erik ten Hag

United’s captain has lost his automatic starting berth under Ten Hag, starting only eight Premier League games and making 16 appearances in total in the competition this season
DECISION TIME: Manchester United’s Harry Maguire looks on following the Premier League match against Fulham at Old Trafford. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jamie Jackson

Erik ten Hag has indicated that Harry Maguire can depart Manchester United, with the manager saying it is a “decision he has to make”.

United’s captain has lost his automatic starting berth under Ten Hag, starting only eight Premier League games and making 16 appearances in total in the competition this season.

With Lisandro Martínez injured Victor Lindelof has become Raphaël Varane’s regular centre-back partner and with Ten Hag also having previously preferred Luke Shaw, his usual left-back, ahead of Maguire he is often the fifth choice of the manager.

Ten Hag was asked about Maguire’s future. “Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job,” he told the Times. “But it’s also a decision he has to make.

“No one would be happy with this situation – he is not as well. He trains always on the best levels, so with 100% effort. So he handles that situation well and he’s in that manner and in his captaincy he’s important for the squad.”

In November the Guardian reported that United would listen to offers for Maguire in the close season.

