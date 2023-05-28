Dyche, Allardyce, Klopp and ten Hag reaction after Premier League final day

There were mixed emotions at Goodison Park when the final whistle was blown to end the Premier League season on Sunday.

Some of the home fans poured onto the pitch in celebration and in relief that Everton had just about avoided the drop on the final day with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, relegating Leicester City and Leeds United in the process.

But most of the supporters remained in their seats to chant and gesticulate their frustration, particularly in the direction of the board, that they were even in such a precarious position in the first place.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche summed up the different feelings surrounding the club when he finally spoke to reporters after full time.

“It’s a horrible day for all concerned, there is no joy in it for me other than getting the job done,” said the former Burnley boss, who only took over in late January.

“I came in here to change a mentality and I think there have been signs of that. There is still more to go. I said to the players ‘We shouldn’t be here. Enjoy this today and you’ve earned it but at the end of the day it has got to change’.

“There is no point in sitting on it and saying ‘Look how great we are’ because it is not like that. There is loads to change here and a lot of work to be done but it was a big step to secure it.

“Don’t think I thought this was an easy fix because it is not, far from it. It’s a big club, make no mistake. Big history, big club, but we are not performing like a big club. We have to find a way of changing that. This is two seasons now.

“I’ve played my little part in two seasons of this but there is a massive amount of change to build to a new dawn, a new future, a bigger future if you like.”

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce appears dejected. Photo credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Dyche succeeding in keeping Everton up meant that Sam Allardyce failed in his short-term role at helping Leeds survive.

“I can’t say I’ve enjoyed it,” Allardyce said after their 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

“I’m glad I came back. I tried my best to get Leeds out of trouble, but I can’t enjoy anything when I don’t win.

“We didn’t leave a stone unturned and it’s really sad that Leeds is in this position and to the fans, I apologise that I didn’t do better and the players didn’t do better.”

Everton’s rivals and neighbours across Stanley Park also endured a difficult season but for very different reasons.

Having come so close to winning all four trophies last season, not only did Liverpool fail to deliver any silverware this campaign, but they also failed to qualify for the Champions League, a competition where they’ve reached three of the last five finals.

But following their entertaining 4-4 draw away to Southampton, where they had led 2-0 and trailed 4-2, the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confident stated that they will bounce back next term.

“There were moments during the season when you thought ‘the season will be four years long’,” he said.

“We played a bad season, we come fifth. Imagine we were our normal self, which we absolutely will be again next season and will be a contender again. That’s how is it. The last 11 games helped us to realise that again.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag.

After watching his Manchester United side come from behind to beat Fulham and secure a third place finish, Erik ten Hag told the Old Trafford crowd that they have a “really good chance” of beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

He stated as such during his end of season speech to the fans but he would then carry that message into his post-match press conference.

“You have always a chance in football,” said ten Hag.

“The history shows we beat them in January but I think Man United in the last couple of years beat City many times. So, these players know when they play at their levels that they can compete.

“It’s obvious we play against probably – at this moment – the best team, but still there is a chance and we have to go for the chance and we have to give everything.

“We can’t be after the game finding excuses for ourselves. I’m sure we will play a good game on Saturday.”