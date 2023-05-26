Finn Harps end losing run with 3-0 win at Treaty

Treaty United 0 Finn Harps 3

Ryan Flood’s brace and a debut strike from Aaron McLaughlin gave Finn Harps a deserved and joyous victory on Shannonside, dispatching a lacklustre Treaty United outfit in the process.

The Donegal side ended their four match losing streak, and sealed a second win of the season over their Limerick opponents. Dave Rogers’ men celebrated joyfully with their 30-or-so travelling supporters, who’d had a May to forget supporting their outfit. Harps remain ninth, but join Athlone, Treaty, Longford and Wexford in the chasing pack for the final play-off spot, in a congested lower half of the table.

Flood’s first, a penalty, arrived with the first opening for Dave Rogers side. Darren Nwankwo felled Sean O’Donnell. The 12th minute spot kick was too powerful for Shane Hallahan in the Treaty goal.

Flood doubled his tally with a stunning free-kick on 36 minutes. Sean O’Donnell was again tripped, this time outside the area, by Anto O’Donnell. Up stepped American midfielder Flood who dispatched to the corner with power, despite the central position of the dead-ball.

Treaty tried to strike back, Enda Curran drawing an immediate save from Tim Hiemer.

United did raise their game in the early part of the second half, but Hiemer wasn’t overly worried by efforts from Lee Devitt and Dean George – the latter seeing his shot parried before being scrambled clear.

Despite enjoying the bulk of the possession in the second-half, Tommy Barrett’s side were unable to cut the deficit and set up a grandstand finish. Midfielder Alec Byrne had appeals for 64th minute penalty waved away, as he tangled with Filip Da Silva.

Marc Ludden’s late free-kick effort epitomised Treaty’s evening – wayward and lacking cutting edge.

Aaron McLaughlin netted on his debut, with virtually the last act of the contest. He carried the ball from near the half-way, before stroking it beneath Shane Hallahan.

Treaty United: Hallahan; Christopher, O’Donnell, Nwankwo, Ludden (C); Barry (Conroy 68), Bryne, Devitt; Armshaw (Coughlan 79), George (Kelly 73), Curran (Quinlivan 79).

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Keogh, Baba, Cowan (C) (O’Kane 71), McMonagle, Jordan; Mashigo, Flood, Harris (Duffy 87); Da Silva, O’Donnell (McLaughlin 80).

Referee: P Norton.