Galway move 13 points clear after 3-1 win over Athlone

Galway United 3 Athlone Town 1

Galway United raced 13 points clear in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a largely routine win against an under-par Athlone Town in Eamonn Deacy Park.

That United forced 13 corners in the first-half but only scored from the spot summed up the early exchanges. Athlone sat in and were comfortable until Patrick Hickey hauled down Francely Lomboto in the 12th minute. David Hurley did the needful with the penalty.

There were further penalty shouts for the home team. Stephen Walsh twice went down but referee Colfer waved play on. The home side struggled creatively but forced a late flurry of chances before the break.

The effervescent Walsh went close twice after great industry from Ed McCarthy. Vincent Borden was denied by a smart save from Vladi Velikin before Walsh's downward header danced on the bar before trickling to safety.

The corners eventually told after the break when the 14th fell to Borden whose header was cleared off the line. The ball only fell as far as Walsh who drilled through the crowd from 15 yards out to make it 2-0.

Athlone made a triple change at half-time and showed more ambition in the second half. Hickey came closest for them after some fine build-up play but his header was always climbing over.

They were back in it on the hour mark. Frantz Pierrot was hauled down by Maurice Nugent in the box as he tried to turn him. The Haitian picked himself up and smashed the penalty home for 2-1.

The grandstand finish didn't materialise. United restored their two-goal cushion moments later in unorthodox fashion. Hurley's deep free-kick wasn't cleared by the Athlone rearguard. When they did get a foot to it, it rebounded off the post. Killian Brouder slid it in as it bobbled along the line. United then held on easily to heap more pressure on challengers Waterford.

Galway United: B Clarke; Nugent, Brouder, O' Reilly (O' Connor 72); McCarthy, Borden (Rowe 85), McCormack (Slevin 63), Hurley (Keita 85), Lomboto (Clarke 72); Walsh.

Athlone Town: Velikin; Abdikadir, Rodriguez, Van Geenen, Zubkov (Curtin 45); Campion-Hinds, Connolly (Mutawe 82), Hickey, Leal (McGlone 45), Dolia (Lennon 45); Pierrot (Baker 81).

Referee: G Colfer.