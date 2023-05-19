Jurgen Klopp 'can't see' Caoimhín Kelleher leaving Liverpool 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thrown cold water on reports of Corkman Caoimhín Kelleher leaving Anfield, confirming only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would even start him thinking of an exit.

Kelleher has been back-up goalkeeper to Alisson for the past two years but the fact he’s featured only three times this season has heightened speculation of the 24-year-old leaving for another Premier League club.

Brentford, poised to lose David Raya, are believed to be interested in swooping, while the uncertainty around the No 1 spot at Tottenham Hotspur has also seen linked with a White Hart Lane switch.

Klopp, however, wants the Leesider to remain on for next season and the fact he’s contracted till 2026 keeps the control of his movement in their hands.

“Caoimh Kelleher? He has a contract,” Klopp shrugged, when asked about the stopper’s desire to seek pastures new.

"You want us to say goodbye just in case. No, I can't see him leaving. It would have to be an extraordinary offer for me to even start thinking about it, I have to say".

EMBRACE: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

It remains to be seen whether the player is likeminded, or he feels the upcoming transfer window is opportune to depart the club he joined as a 16-year-old from Ringmahon Rangers.

Gavin Bazunu remains Stephen Kenny’s first-choice goalkeeper for the Euro 2024 campaign, with Kelleher aware he needs game-time to start competing for that berth.

Klopp offered a glowing tribute to Kelleher back in November once he returned from an injury, the source of which remains disputable between the Liverpool boss and Kenny.

"Caoimh is an outstanding goalie, he's our goalie, that's absolutely great. A club like us, with all the games we have, needs a goalie of his quality, definitely.

"It's clear that he has the ambition to be a No. 1, but everything must be right. Being the No. 1 in the wrong club, all of a sudden you look like you're not that good a goalie. Our style suits him very well because he's really calm on the ball as well, you can involve him in the build-up play. He’s like the blonde version of Ali."