Draw for inaugural All Island Cup has been made

SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Champions Shelbourne have been drawn with Athlone Town, Galway United and Linfield in Group A while SportsDirect Women's Premiership winners Cliftonville will face Bohemians, Derry City and Sligo Rovers in Group C.
ALL ISLAND CUP: In attendance at the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup draw at FAI Headquarters are from left, Chloe Singlton of Athlone Town, Demi Vance of Glentoran and Courtney Magure of Shelbourne. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 14:31
Fiona Halligan

The draw for the inaugural Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup was made today at FAI Headquarters with 16 teams taking part in the competition.

Glentoran take on Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers and Wexford Youths in Group B with Group D made up of Cork City, Crusaders, DLR Waves and Treaty United.

The competition is supported by both the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Football Association and is made up of 16 teams in total - eleven from the League of Ireland and five from the Northern Ireland Football League. The teams will be split into four groups of four teams. 

The SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division season was structured to allow a period where no league games would be placed to aid the Ireland Women's National Team's preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The All Island Cup will take place during this scheduled break to ensure that the women's domestic football continues to be played as the World Cup excitements builds up.

The group games take place on June 18, June 25 and July 2 with the top teams in each group progressing into the semi-finals to take place on Jul 9. The final will take place on July 16.

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup

Group A: Athlone Town, Galway United, Linfield, Shelbourne

Group B: Glentoran, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford Youths

Group C: Bohemians, Cliftonville, Derry City, Sligo Rovers

Group D: Cork City, Crusaders, DLR Waves, Treaty United

