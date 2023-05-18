Draw for inaugural All Island Cup has been made

The draw for the inaugural Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup was made today at FAI Headquarters with 16 teams taking part in the competition.

SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Champions Shelbourne have been drawn with Athlone Town, Galway United and Linfield in Group A while SportsDirect Women's Premiership winners Cliftonville will face Bohemians, Derry City and Sligo Rovers in Group C.