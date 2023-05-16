Watch: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville select Man Utd '99 and Man City '23 combined XI

The debate got a bit heated on several occasions as the duo argued over some of the notable omissions.
Watch: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville select Man Utd '99 and Man City '23 combined XI

MONDAY NIGHT FALLOUT: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debate on Monday Night Football

Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 13:44
Andrew Horgan

There aren’t many things in the sporting world that creates a lively debate more than a combined team.

Does this discussion come up in any other sports as often as it does in football? Do people argue over who gets into a combined hurling 15 from players in this current all-conquering Limerick side and the great Cork or Kilkenny squads from the past? I’m not so sure.

But what is clear is that those involved in the production of Monday Night Football on Sky Sports love to pick a combined football eleven.

And they were at it again after the Leicester City vs Liverpool match as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were tasked with selecting the best team from players that won the treble with Manchester United back in 1999 and the current crop at Manchester City, who are just a few wins away from repeating the feat.

“And or a bit of fun, but goodness knows they take it very seriously,” begins presenter Dave Jones, before immediately being interrupted by Neville and then Carragher. The debate was well and truly underway.

Gary was first to show his combined XI and if United fans couldn’t love him any more, he selected a team containing only his teammates, and himself of course.

But his reasoning was extremely fair; “The reason I’m picking this team is because this is THE team that has DONE the treble, and City haven’t yet,” he said.

“Let’s wait for the next few weeks and when they’ve done it maybe we can start to integrate it.”

Maybe.

The former United right back would later reveal his other combined XI in case City do claim the three trophies but only after his former Liverpool counterpart showed his selection.

Amongst the talking points were the decisions to pick Ilkay Gundogan over Paul Scholes, Jack Grealish over Ryan Giggs and Kyle Walker over the man sitting to his left.

“The reason I have combined this team, this wasn’t on who’s the best player in their whole career, it’s just on THAT season,” insisted Carra.

“Grealish has got five goals and seven assists, Giggs had three goals and one assist in that season in the league,” he added to back up his point.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville with Rockmount AFC members.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville with Rockmount AFC members.

Of course, Neville hit back and refused to “entertain” the thinking behind those omissions and his second side – “the compromised eleven" - would include both Giggs and Scholes, in a midfield with Roy Keane and David Beckham.

The only City players making it in were Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, over Ronny Johnsen, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

After that, there was just one more thing to discuss. Who would win between United ’99 and City ’23?

“We would find a way somehow with the character in the team and maybe the better options off the bench,” said Neville, unsurprisingly.

It’s an interesting debate and well worth a few minutes of your time before the next combined X1 is argued over, probably on next week’s Monday Night Football.

More in this section

Soccer - International Friendly - England v Republic of Ireland - Wembley Stadium Shane Long hints he will retire from football this summer
Coventry City v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Semi Final - First Leg - Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry’s Mark Robins feels pressure is on Middlesbrough in play-off second leg
Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Jon Daly pleading for clarity on St Patrick’s Athletic job
<p>WANTED MAN: Declan Rice in action for West Ham. Pic: Steven Paston/PA</p>

West Ham won’t consider any Declan Rice bids until season is over

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd