Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and Kyogo Furuhashi take top PFA Scotland awards

Further improvement was the mantra as Celtic dominated the PFA Scotland awards, with success for manager Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi
POTY: Kyogo Furuhashi is the PFA Scotland player of the year. Pic: Jeff Holmes/PA

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 16:54
PA Sport

Further improvement was the mantra as Celtic dominated the PFA Scotland awards, with success for manager Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou was named manager of the year by his peers on Sunday evening after guiding the Hoops to back-to-back titles, while Furuhashi won the Premiership player of the year title after scoring 30 goals in all competitions, 24 of them in the league to sit at the top of the charts.

Postecoglou saw off competition from fellow Premiership boss Stephen Robinson of St Mirren, Dunfermline’s James McPake and Stirling Albion’s Darren Young.

The former Australia head coach told Sky Sports News: “On the evidence of our season we have been a better side.

“We have been more dominating than we were last year in all competitions and the players have improved in all areas.

“That’s always the challenge. Sometimes when you have success, complacency can sort of creep in, but I have never seen that with this group.”

Furuhashi backed up that assessment after beating team-mates Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate plus Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen to the main prize of the night.

The Japan international said: “I’m really grateful to get this award. It’s thanks to all the support from the people around me

“There were a lot of great nominees and great players out there, so I am really pleased to get this award, but I would still like to be a better player so I will work hard.”

Celtic winger Jota claimed the goal of the season prize – voted for by the public – for his sublime chip in the 4-0 home victory over Rangers in September.

The Hoops also provided the women’s player of the year in Caitlin Hayes, but there was double success for Rangers in the young player categories, with on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman getting the men’s award ahead of Celtic duo Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley plus Albion Rovers winger Charlie Reilly. Rangers’ Emma Watson was named women’s young player of the year.

A special merit award went to former St Mirren, Aberdeen, Scotland and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

ScotlandAwardsPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
