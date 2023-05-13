Jack Moylan treble sees Shels rout Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0

Shelbourne 3

A Jack Moylan hat-trick was the lead story at the Showgrounds as Shelbourne extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with a comprehensive defeat of a toothless Sligo Rovers.

Moylan netted twice in the first half and followed this with a second-half penalty. The victory sees the Drumcondra outfit leap into fifth, just four points off the top three.

Without top scorer Max Mata and several first teamers due to both long and short-term knocks, Sligo made four changes from their defeat to Dundalk. Estonian international Bogdan Vastsuk led the line, while compatriot Frank Liivak and experienced pair Greg Bolger and Danny Lafferty were both included in the first eleven.

Shels boss Damien Duff made three changes from their last league game with UCD. Mark Coyle, Shane Farrell and skipper Luke Byrne all involved again.

A cohort of Shels supporters destined for this game, missed it due to a broken down bus which ended its journey at Longford. And while some did make it courtesy of alternative forms of transport, they may have missed their side’s opener which arrived on nine minutes.

A well worked moved with began down the right side ended with Matty Smith’s goal-ward effort coming back off his team-mate Moylan. The ball falling for the same man who tapped in from close range.

Without a recognised striker, Rovers, who put in their worst display of the season, struggled to lay a glove on a well co-ordinated Shelbourne defence.

The visitors had their second five minutes from the break when Evan Caffrey’s corner sailed over Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas. The Rovers net minder claimed he was fouled as he reached for the ball, but nothing was awarded. The ball instead bounced off Lukas Browning and into the path of Moylan who pounced for his brace.

Requiring a reaction, Sligo went close in the early stages of the second period through Vastsuk, who fired across the face of goal having negotiated his way past two Shels defenders.

But the home side were hit again on 66 minutes when Moylan converted from the spot after the Killbarrick man was pulled to the ground inside the Rovers penalty area by Johan Brannefalk.

Smith might have furthered the Dubliners’ lead with eleven minutes to go but the former St Pat’s man fluffed his lines when he was played through by Moylan.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, Daniel Lafferty, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Lukas Browning, Greg Bolger; Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic (David Cawley 75), Frank Liivak (Owen Elding 88); Bogdan Vastsuk (Kailin Barlow 63).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; JR Wilson, Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne, Tyreke Wilson; Shane Farrell, Mark Coyle (Jad Hakiki 68), Jonathan Lunney (Brian McManus 88); Jack Moylan (Gbemi Arubi 81), Evan Caffrey; Matt Smith.

Referee: Neil Doyle.