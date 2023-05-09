James McClean denies claims of Derry City return but link persists

James McClean has thrown cold water over talk of an imminent Derry City homecoming – dismissing reports as “fake news”.

The Ireland international – set to reach a century of caps in next month’s Euro qualification double-header against Greece and Gibraltar – is a free agent after his contract at relegated Wigan Athletic expired on Monday.

Given the dire state of the club’s finances, with players going unpaid again this week, the 34-year-old could have refused to play but instead captained the side in their scoreless draw against Rotherham United.

McClean has never hidden his intention to complete his career at the club he left for Sunderland in 2011 and the timing would seem ideal considering the upward trajectory Derry are on under the ownership of billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty and management of Ruaidhrí Higgins.

Despite a patchy spell of late, they remain third in the Premier Division table approaching the midway point, just three points off leaders Bohemians.

Were McClean to be added and be available from July 1, he would also form part of their FAI Cup defence and quest to atone for last year’s first round elimination in the Europa Conference League.

Reports surfaced on Monday night about an apparent declaration of intent by the winger but he reacted this morning.

“Fake news – I haven’t confirmed anything to anyone,” he wrote on social media.

That still won’t smother speculation of his return, once he rests and recovers from a gruelling season. Not even the return of Shaun Maloney to the club as manager could save the Latics, who finished bottom after being deducted three points in March for late wages payment.

O’Doherty has made it clear he will spearhead the club’s drive to unseat three-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers as the country’s top side and acquiring fitness fanatic McClean would be a major fillip to that objective.

McClean joked with Ireland teammate Jack Byrne that he’d be back in the league hunting down his Rovers side in 2023. His professional and personal situations – wife Erin recently gave birth to their fourth child – suggest the circumstances are aligning.

Higgins was asked about the potential reunion last year: “You would never rule it out in the future, but James is covering as much ground now as what he covered when he was 25,” he said.

"He loves this club and is a supporter of the club. He follows us, is a proud Derry man and is delighted when we do well but that's all it is at the minute."