Johnny Nicholson: Frank Lampard finally gets a win but Chelsea return has been a disaster

Chelsea shocks the world by winning

Wonders never cease. The Blues have won a game by beating a club with far, far less resources 3-1. Still, you’ve got to take your pleasures where you find them. The Chelsea squad is full of very talented players who have not been assembled with any thought, don’t know how to play as a team and have not been organised well enough to do so. However, they should be talented enough to grind out a few wins simply by virtue of their quality and so it was at the Vitality Stadium. Oddly enough, they didn’t really play better than they had for the 10 games they’d gone without a win and the Cherries could easily have come away with something Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling were booed by their own fans on to the pitch as subs, but both assisted for two late goals. Chelsea fans sarcastically chanted ‘we are staying up’.

Frank Lampard’s time in charge of Chelsea has been nothing short of disastrous for the club and for him. He must know that his limitations have been exposed for all the world to see, even though he’s pushing the ‘there’s not much I can do in such a short period of time’ button for all its worth.

It should see him sent down the pyramid to learn his trade properly for five or ten years, instead of blagging big jobs from stupid owners who are blinded by his stellar playing career. Hopefully even such people will have been put off by this latest episode of Frank failure. But I bet they’re not. There’s one born every minute and failing upwards is the zeitgeist in failing Britain, right now.

Leeds losing by a single goal is almost a win

New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce loves to tell anyone who will listen how he’s up there with the best managers in the game, even though absolutely no-one who is even vaguely sentient agrees with him. Some said he did this on his arrival midweek to take the pressure off the players - though it didn’t do that in any measurable way - and post-game he was keen to crow that he’d done exactly that. It was an easy thing to say, once he’d seen the mocking reaction to his words. He’s an established braggadocio and as Maya Angelou once said, when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. He certainly loves how clever he thinks he is and will no doubt toast himself with a pint of wine.

Leeds played 4-5-1 and put 10 behind the ball when out of possession, with Patrick Bamford left up top on his own. Allardyce made a good decision to put Joel Robles in goal for his first game since May 2017 and he looked more solid than Illan Meslier has in recent weeks.

However, Allardyce had so simplified Leeds’ approach to the game that there was almost nothing left in their play other than the crowded defence. Consequently, it was like an attack v defence training game for most of the match. City were totally dominant, as the 79% possession stat showed, but were not ruthless. They should’ve been five up at half-time. Perhaps it was so easy for them and Leeds were so little threat that they lost concentration. When Gundogan missed a penalty, Pep Guardiola was furious that Haaland had given him the ball because he was on a hattrick and could be clearly seen pointing at the striker and saying ‘you should’ve taken it’. Allardyce said Robles had saved the penalty, which appeared to be divergent from the actuality.

Allardyce’s intent was clearly to avoid another five or six goal thrashing, so that much was achieved. He will paint their late goal as a great achievement and the 2 -1 loss as further proof of his own excellence. But in every single way other than goals Leeds were thrashed, at times looking more like a junior side playing the big boys.

City have now scored twice or more in their last 10 home games and taken 37 points out of the last 39. That is 20 unbeaten in all competitions. Real Madrid next on Tuesday. They will need to be far more ruthless in that game than they were in this.

The 3pm blackout

The Manchester City game was live on TV at 3pm, thus breaking the UK-only 3pm blackout. It was brought forward from Sunday to give them a chance to recover for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Real Madrid. But it crossed an important rubicon. It has long been said that if all the games that kick off at 3pm on Saturday are broadcast it will shrink crowd numbers and people will stay at home to watch. This concern stretches right back to 1964 and while it once may have been true, I doubt it still is. The live experience is vastly different to watching on TV and has its own pleasures. People like to support their team and like to attend games. When games are played on TV at other times on Saturday or in the week, those games are no less well-attended. It’s also worth bearing in mind that Sky and BTSport don’t have big viewing numbers at the best of times, making more games available at 3pm on Saturday would just spread the jam even thinner between games rather than make supporters stay at home. Some traditions are worth keeping. The 3pm Saturday kick-off is one of them. But the blackout now seems to belong to a different era and a different football culture.

Wolves safe after a win

Unai Emery came into this having managed 72 Premier League games at Arsenal and Villa never having overseen a 0-0. Make that 73 as his Villa team lost 1-0. They seem to have come off the boil in the last couple of weeks. In a noisy, vociferous local derby atmosphere at Molineux they were second best. Julen Lopetegui celebrated wildly and later claimed keeping Wolves in the league was the greatest achievement of his career to date. It was their fourth consecutive home win. Villa had 61% of possession and took 16 shots at goal, but only three hit the target. It wasn’t a bad performance, but was frequently disjointed and Wolves were defensively tight when they needed to be. Now on 40 points, they’re all but safe.

Anfield definitely not deferential

The Liverpool fans made clear their feelings about the National Anthem when it was played at Anfield before the game. Prolonged and loud booing broke out for the entirety of the anthem from a crowd not prone to be deferential to anyone, thank you very much. Everyone who isn’t hypnotised by royalty and loathes everything it represents past, present and future will have smiled. Take a bow, la.

Trent’s positional shift

Liverpool’s game against Brentford was another chance to see how Trent Alexander Arnold’s new right-midfield position is working. It’s obviously a good idea to get your best ball players as many touches as possible. This new role has freed him up considerably, it pushes them a bit further forward more quickly and adds extra creativity. It also helps them dominate in the midfield, which is where they have been soft all season.

The trouble is it does leave a lot of space in behind on the Liverpool right where the full back would be when the ball is turned over quickly. He does revert to right back when the opposition have the ball at the back and still pops up on the right wing to deliver those delicious looping crosses. It isn’t a permanent fix, it looks more like a solution Jurgen Klopp has created to solve a short-term problem. Next season we should not be surprised if Trent moves into midfield permanently and they purchase a good right back, it is certainly where his passing and vision can be well-used. He was at the heart of much of Liverpool’s positive play in a hard-earned 1-0 win over a physical and direct Brentford.

Not everything he tried came off but that is in the nature of a creative player. The fact Liverpool are on a six-game winning run must be some sort of proof that the position shift is working. His stats back it up. Against Brentford he had 85% pass accuracy, 41 touches, five out of six final third passes completed, five ball recoveries, three out of five long balls completed, three ground duels won, three clearances, two out of three dribbles completed, one key pass, one big chance created.

Arsenal are ready to pounce in the title race

Every home game at St James’ Park tends to start similarly. With the crowd in full voice, Newcastle come flying out of the traps and dominates for the first 20 minutes. Therefore the crucial thing for the opposition is to survive the opening onslaught. Jacob Murphy struck the Arsenal post within 76 seconds and their midfield overwhelmed Arsenal. But on 10 minutes, a prolonged VAR intervention overruled a penalty to Newcastle given for handball. The inexplicable length of time this took completely released the build up of pressure on the Gunners, the crowd grew restless and went quiet. Almost immediately, Arsenal scored with their first shot at goal through an excellent Martin Odegaard 25 yarder. That VAR break had changed the whole vibe of the game and threw Newcastle off their stride. Arsenal then enjoyed a period of dominance with Nick Pope making several good saves. There are so many ways the administration of VAR changes games through the law of unintended consequences.

Odegaard’s goal took him to the top of the all-time Premier League charts for goals scored by a midfielder from open play in a season. He’s been mightily impressive this campaign and had a great first half with 79% pass accuracy, three final third passes, three shots on target, two key passes, two big chances created, one dribble completed, one big chance missed and one goal.

Arsenal have missed William Saliba to such an extent his injury may have cost them a league title, almost as much as VAR’s mistakes have. They had 12 clean sheets in 27 games with him and none without him until Sunday. They’re just a point shy of Manchester City and are putting as much pressure on them as possible. They will have to keep up their extraordinary winning streak if they are to win the league. One slip up could be fatal. The title race is far from over, Arteta is breathing down Pep Guardiola’s neck and he knows it.