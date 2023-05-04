Mac Allister injury time penalty seals dramatic win for Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0

Alexis MacAllister's 99th minute penalty has got Brighton and Hove Albion believing they can play in Europe next season and Manchester United fretting on their Champions League dream.

MacAllister, a World Cup winner with Argentina, showed nerves of steel to score with an outstanding spot-kick deep into injury time at the Amex, the perfect way to gain revenge for losing to the same opponent on penalties at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

It was a special nd to an excellent game in which United had defended superbly well until Luke Shaw, who had been outstanding at centre-back, handled when jumping for a header with Lewis Dunk.

It was a special moment for Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi who almost missed the game with illness but whose side produced a superb second half performance to clinch a deserved win which takes them into the top six, eight points behind fourth-placed United with a game in hand.

It will also be a result cheered by Liverpool, who sit behind United desperately hoping for a chance to break into the top four at the end of what has been for them a miserable season until now.

United lost here 4-0 last season, so that puts in perspective their revival, but defeat puts their Champions League qualification hopes in doubt.

Playing on a Thursday night in an already crowded fixture programme was always going to make this match a difficult one for both sides; but there were so many reasons why it meant a lot – and the quality of football reflected it.

Brighton’s dreams of reaching the Champions League, despite their obvious talent, are perhaps a matter of bravado. But they began the match 11 points adrift of United in fourth, with a game in hand, and so mathematically this was still an opportunity for United to effectively knock one rival out of the race – and for Albion to believe a little more in the impossible.

There’s no reason why they shouldn’t aim high, because De Zerbi’s team have been a delight in recent weeks, and anyone who has watched them play – especially last week’s 6-0 drubbing of Wolves – will wonder how on earth Tottenham have been above the all season and why the Seagulls are not closer to the leading pack.

They way Brighton effortlessly manoeuvre and transition he ball from defence to attack is on a different level to anything seen at Spurs this season, and they showed that again against United in a end-to end first half in which both sides missed big chances but nevertheless entertained with their football.

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma, rested for the Wolves again, was a constant menace and should have scored when put clean through early on, only to be denied by a brave save from David De Gea.

United’s Antony, also brought back into the fray by his manager, missed an equally good opportunity after just 90 seconds, wastefully shooting wide with his weaker right foot after Bruno Fernandes’ ball had cut open the home defence.

Anthony Martial also shot fiercely straight at Jason Steele as both sides attacked at will in a free-flowing game.

If the first half was high quality at both ends of the pitch, a fascinating tactical battle between well-coached sides, Brighton attempted to reach another level after the break but were expertly kept at bay by the growing central defensive partnership of Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof - until a dramatic late flourish.

This was Brighton's first ever double over United and 55 points is their record ever total in the top flight.

There were three penalty claims during the game, all denied by referee Andre Marriner after Mitoma (twice) and Rashford were accused of going down to easily, but there was also an edge. Not least when Antony was fortunate to get away with only a yellow card for vicious challenge on MacAllister that looked worthy of a red in the 68th minute.

De Gea saved from MacAllister and Caicedo in the dying minutes before that last gasp drama left Brighton dreaming of the Europa League - and United fearring it.

Brighton: Steele 7; Estupinan 7, Dunk 7, Webster 6, Caicedo 7; Gilmour 7 Colwill 75 6), MacAllister 9; Buonanotte 7 (March 63 7), Enciso 7, Mitoma 8; Welbeck 7 (Undav 75; 6)

Unused subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Van Hecke, Offiah, Moran, Ayari, Peupion.

Manchester United: De Gea 8; Shaw 8, Lindelof 7, Dalot 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Casemiro 7, Fred 6 (Sancho 76; 6) Antony 6 (Sabitzer 76 6), Fernandes 7, Rashford 7, Martial 6.

Unused subs: Butland, Maguire, Malacia, Williams, Eriksen, Pellistri, Weghorst.

Referee: Andre Marriner