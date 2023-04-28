Birthday boy Jake Doyle earns UCD a point against Bohs

UCD 1-1 Bohemians

It proved a happy 18th birthday for UCD’s Jake Doyle as his last gasp strike rescued the students a well-earned point against Bohemians at the Belfield Bowl.

The substitute was on hand to cancel out Jonathan Afolabi’s second half opener as Bohs saw their lead at the top of the Premier Division trimmed to three points.

Dean Williams almost broke the deadlock in the third minute after a neat pirouette and strike was tipped over by Kian Moore. The UCD stopper was called into action from the resulting corner with a point blank save.

It was a quick start that promised much but delivered nothing. Danu Kinsella-Bishop was fortunate not to see a second yellow before the break but the students deservedly went into the interval on terms and very comfortable.

UCD emerged from the half time dressing rooms buoyed by their first half showing and passed up a good chance to open the scoring five minutes after the restart. Brendan Barr broke forward and cut inside Paddy Kirk, but he wasn’t quick enough to release the shot and it was blocked down.

That sparked the league leaders into life and they broke the deadlock moments later through Afolabi’s fine first-time finish. Dylan Connolly delivered a good cross from the right, but the credit must go to Declan McDaid who kept it alive with a fine first time lay off for Afolabi to power home from seven yards.

Half time subs Afolabi and Keith Buckley made a difference for Bohemians and the former should have doubled his tally for the evening. After a neat through ball from Buckley, Afolabi was baring down on goal but his effort was tame and was easily gathered by Moore.

Bohemians were held to a 1-1 draw here last year and tension was rife in the stand from the travelling support as their side struggled to put the college to bed.

Substitute Doyle looked to have spurned a glorious opportunity in the final ten minutes but moments later he was on hand to turn home with two minutes remaining as Declan Devine’s side were punished for a ponderous display.

UCD: Kian Moore; Brendan Barr, Jesse Dempsey, Mark Dignam (Michael Gallagher 41), Adam Wells; Sami Clarke (Jake Doyle 60), Donal Higgins (Divine Izekor 76), Jack Keaney, Daniel Norris; Danu Kinsella Bishop (Ciaran Behan 46), Alex Nolan.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Grant Horton, Patrick Kirk, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski; Adam McDonnell (James Clarke 61), James McManus (Keith Buckley 46), John O'Sullivan (Jonathan Afolabi 46); Dylan Connolly, Declan McDaid (Kris Twardek 61), Dean Williams.

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan.