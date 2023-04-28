Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists Premier League title race is far from over

City overpowered the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to move within two points of the leaders with two games in hand.
Pep Guardiola feels the Premier League title race is far from over (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 15:29
Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over despite his Manchester City side taking firm control this week with victory over Arsenal.

Guardiola’s side now have the chance to take top spot when they travel to Fulham on Sunday.

The City manager said: “People start to say they have the feeling it’s over, but it’s not over. It will be over when it’s over, and it’s not over.

“We still have seven games. Every single game we play for special things, for our opponents and ourselves. We have to do our game.”

City landed a major psychological blow on Arsenal with their performance and result in midweek but Guardiola has played down the significance.

“It’s been normal as usual, nothing special,” said Guardiola at a press conference. “We make a recovery training session. Today is a day off, so nothing special.”

Defender Nathan Ake misses the game at Craven Cottage as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury but the club are hopeful he will be fit before next month’s Champions League semi-final clashes against Real Madrid.

Guardiola said: “He’s much better, he seems good. The symptoms are good. Still he is not training with the team but I think he won’t be (much) longer.”

Man CityPlace: UK
