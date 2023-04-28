Colin Healy: 'Sticking together' through tough times essential for Cork City 

Cork City boss Colin Healy has willed his players to “stick together” as the club looks to climb out of the lower echelons of the Premier Division table.

City currently sit 9th – four points above basement dwellers UCD - ahead of the visit of Damien Duff-managed Shelbourne – unbeaten in their last four - to Turner’s Cross on Friday night (7.45pm).

Healy, who has been absent from City training this week due to his commitment to the FAI UEFA Pro Licence course, said sticking together as a unit will be vital to the team’s resurgence.

“Going back on the last game (Derry City), it was disappointing.

“As I keep saying to the players, we need to stick together. At the moment, It’s a difficult time, but we need to stick together.

“We have a big game tomorrow night against a very good side, they are well-organised,” Healy continued.

“It was a tough game at Turner’s Cross (reverse fixture) for us, so we know what we are going into, but it’s up to the lads to go and put in a performance and show what they are capable of.”

Points over performance can become paramount for a team in City’s position – who are four points off Drogheda in 8th – and Healy touched on the importance of winning matches without necessary having to play the best football.

“Getting results and getting points on the board create confidence,” Healy said. “We can train all we want but it’s just about getting points on the board, even if it’s an ugly win or we (benefit from) an own-goal.

“At the moment we’re not getting that bit of luck.

“We have to work hard for our goals, you look at other teams, they don’t have to work very hard to get goals.

“We need that bit of luck.”

The Rebel Army have only managed to notch 2 goals in their last four outings - Cian Murphy's decisive strike against Dundalk, coupled with Tunde Owolabi's consolation goal last time out.

The fact that top-goalscorer Ruairí Keating has not found the back of the net since the 1-1 draw with Drogheda in March is not a worry for Healy, but the City boss did emphasise the need to share the goal-load around.

"Absolutely, we need to," The former Republic of Ireland international remarked. "From set plays, from midfield runners, Barry (Coffey) hit the post against Derry.

"We'd like to get goals from other areas as well. Centre forwards always want to score, and Keats (Ruairí Keating) has had a very good year, but we always want more from him.

"He's disappointed when he doesn't score goals, but he's a very important player for us."

Healy will have to plan without pacy winger Cian Bargary, who will sit out his third game on the bounce.

The Tipperary native has been struggling with a groin strain in recent weeks.

“Bagsy (Cian Bargary) won’t be there, he is struggling with his groin. He might be another while, and obviously, Tobi (Oluwayemi) will be out for another few weeks. Other that that, everybody seems to be okay.”

Elsewhere, Shelbourne boss Damien Duff lauded the coaching credentials of Healy prior to the Turner's Cross clash.

“Cork City are a very good team who have a brilliant manager in Colin Healy,” said Duff on the eve of the game. “He commands so much respect in the game for what he has achieved.

“What he’s done with Cork City is very impressive as well, getting them back to where a big club of their stature belongs.

“I won’t be disrespecting Cork - that’s not our style.

“We’ve warned the players they can’t either. It’s there for all to see they’re a good team, drawing 4-4 at Shamrock Rovers and beating Dundalk.

“They will be really well-organised side and it’s a tough task for sure.”

Friday’s LOI Fixtures (All 7.45pm, unless stated):

PREMIER DIVISION: Derry City v St Pat’s, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park; Dundalk v Drogheda, Oriel Park; UCD v Bohemians, UCD Bowl; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium (8pm).

FIRST DIVISION: Athlone Town v Wexford, Athlone Town Stadium; Bray Wanderers v Waterford, Carlisle Grounds; Galway United v Cobh Ramblers, Eamonn Deacy Park; Treaty United v Kerry, Markets Field; Finn Harps v Longford Town, Finn Park (8pm).