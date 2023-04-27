Brighton CEO: Ireland is a really good football country with a lot of talented youngsters

The news that Evan Ferguson has signed a new five-year contract at Brighton, days after his Ireland under-21 team-mate Andrew Moran did the same, comes as no surprise to those who have been following what is becoming a well-worn path from Ireland to England's south coast.

Once upon a time, a generation or two ago, it was Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United who were the clubs of choice for the best boys in Ireland hoping to make it big in England.

But Brighton is now the place to go, first prompted by the breakthrough of Aaron Connolly six years ago, and now with Ferguson leading a clutch of outstanding Irish youngsters at the Sussex club, who are making waves with their progress towards a place in European football.

Moran, who made his debut, signed an extension on Monday and was soon followed by Ferguson, who has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

Injury meant Ferguson, 18, missed Brighton's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United at the weekend but he has already made his mark after breaking through last season and scoring his first goals earlier this season.

Having made his full debut for Ireland in November and continued scoring goals in the Premier League, he is seen as a rising star who may end up at one of the big beasts, having turned down Liverpool before signing for the Seagulls.

But don't expect him to move anytime soon. Brighton banked a lorryload of cash last summer when Marc Cucurella followed Graham Potter to Chelsea, both for multi-million Euro deals, and Yves Bissouma joined Tottenham in another expensive transfer.

Both were relative unknowns when Brighton signed them on the cheap before selling at a premium, and there are plenty more such deals that could happen, with Moises Caicedo coveted by Arsenal, Alexis Mac Allister wanted by Liverpool, and Kaoru Mitoma on Chelsea's radar.

All were signed for bargains because of Brighton's brilliant recruitment team, but the country that is proving most fruitful for them is Ireland, and as the club's Chief Executive Paul Barber explains, it is the result of smart strategic decisions.

Brighton have only been in the Premier League for five years and have the second lowest wage bill in the division but are a model of a well-run club, something that the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham should aspire to.

“I was at a conference in Brussels this week and Steve Parish, the Crystal Palace chairman, summed up the situation perfectly – there are no glamourous clubs as such, but those who have achieved great things in the past and those who aspire to achieve great things.

“We have to fish in different ponds to other clubs and we also have to be more selective about those we bring here. We can't afford to have too many players who fall by the wayside, either because they cannot settle or are not the right fit for the Premier League, which is unforgiving.

“We can't get them all right, nobody does, but we have a very good track record because we go to great lengths to ensure the player fits our criteria, and then give them the environment to flourish.” In Ferguson's case, it helps that the Meath boy's family are friends with Liam Brady, the Arsenal and Ireland legend who happens to be Barber's neighbour.

“Liam doesn't help us with our scouting, but it's good to know he is friends with the family,” adds Barber, who is proud of the pastoral care his club offers their young players.

“We treat them as people first, and then as footballers. We check all sorts of things – have they settled in well, are they eating the right things, do they need to 'buddy up' with other lads, do they have good family support?

“Then we make sure they have the best conditions to thrive as players, from the best possible training facilities, and we have one of the best in the business, to the best possible coaches.”

And then there is the way Brighton is run. Having worked as the Football Association, Tottenham and Vancouver Whitecaps before arriving at Brighton on their journey from League One to the top flight, Barber understands the importance of strong vision and leadership.

“In any business, especially a football club, you need a clear vision and stable leadership, and we believe we have that here.” That, and the way they treat their young players, gives them an edge when it comes to recruitment.

“The boys and those around them have to think: 'do I want to go straight to a big club where the expectations and exposure are so much higher, or do I want to learn my trade away from the spotlight in the best possible environment? We believe in giving young players a chance if they are ready, and we've proved there is a pathway to the first team for them here.”

Connolly was the first of the current Irish contingent to break through, and although he is on loan at Hull City, Barber states: “He is still our player and has a good future. He led the way by showing he could make it at Premier League and international level, and Evan is doing that now.”

Dubliner Moran played for St Joseph's Boys, as did Ferguson, before joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United and made his Premier League debut in January. Others to look out for include teenagers Jamie Mullins, who was at Bohemians with Ferguson, Mark O'Mahoney and Northern Ireland u-17 captain Ruari McConville.

Barber believes Irish talent has been undervalued by the bigger clubs in recent years. “It's a really good football country with a lot of talented youngsters. We have a great scouting network in place and it has worked very well for us.”

And Ferguson is the jewel in their crown. “Not only is he a fantastic young footballer, he is also a really mature young man. He is confident but humble and respectful, has his feet on the ground and is still the same lad now that he was six months ago before he had scored a goal for us.

"Those good values come from his family, plus the way he is treated here, but mostly from him. He has a great future ahead of him.”