Tributes paid following the death of Cork City amputee footballer David Saunders

Saunders passed away on Monday evening following a two-year battle with cancer.
Tributes paid following the death of Cork City amputee footballer David Saunders

REST IN PEACE: David Saunders in action for the Cork City amputees. Pic Credit: Cork City Football Club and the League of Ireland.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 09:51
Andrew Horgan

Cork City Football Club have paid tribute to their amputee footballer David Saunders, who sadly passed away on Monday night.

Saunders was facing his third cancer battle having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma.

A proud Kerry man who was based in Cork, Saunders is survived by his wife Anne Marie and his two children, Jack and Aoibhín.

"Everyone at Cork City FC is devastated to learn of the passing of amputee player, David Saunders.

"Our thoughts are with David's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, David. One of our own 💚," Cork City posted on social media. 

In response to that tribute, FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill commented: "RIP David - condolences to family, friends and club."

Bohemians FC, who have faced Saunders in the amputee league, added; "Deepest condolences to all of David’s family, friends and team-mates from all at Bohemians. May he rest in peace. ❤️🖤"

And fellow League of Ireland club St Patrick's Athletic also paid their respects: "May David Rest in peace, our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & everyone at Cork City Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"

More in this section

Major Irish influence on Wrexham's Hollywood story Major Irish influence on Wrexham's Hollywood story
Bukayo Saka file photo Kolo Toure: Bukayo Saka is approaching his 'Michael Jordan moment'
Arsenal plane catches fire on runway to delay return from Wolfsburg Arsenal plane catches fire on runway to delay return from Wolfsburg
Mikel Arteta and Pep Guadiola File Photo

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal knew from the beginning that Manchester City were the team to beat

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd