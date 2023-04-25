Tributes paid following the death of Cork City amputee footballer David Saunders

Cork City Football Club have paid tribute to their amputee footballer David Saunders, who sadly passed away on Monday night.

Saunders was facing his third cancer battle having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma.

A proud Kerry man who was based in Cork, Saunders is survived by his wife Anne Marie and his two children, Jack and Aoibhín.

"Everyone at Cork City FC is devastated to learn of the passing of amputee player, David Saunders.

"Our thoughts are with David's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, David. One of our own 💚," Cork City posted on social media.

In response to that tribute, FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill commented: "RIP David - condolences to family, friends and club."

Bohemians FC, who have faced Saunders in the amputee league, added; "Deepest condolences to all of David’s family, friends and team-mates from all at Bohemians. May he rest in peace. ❤️🖤"

And fellow League of Ireland club St Patrick's Athletic also paid their respects: "May David Rest in peace, our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & everyone at Cork City Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"