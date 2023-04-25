Three to watch in the FA Youth Cup final

Divin Saku Mubama (West Ham): Eighteen-year-old forward who attracted a remarkable 36 scouts to see him score a hat-trick in West Ham's semi-final against Southampton. The Londoner has been in the club's academy since the age of eight and first-team manager David Moyes has been warned to use him or lose him. Perhaps that is one of the reasons he has featured in the club's run to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference. He started out as a left-back before moving in to attack aged 12 and has not looked back, representing England at under-15, 16, 18 and 19 levels.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal): Sent ripples of celebration through Arsenal when he agreed a new contract at the age of only 16. He is billed as a midfield combination of current star Thomas Partey and fan favourite Jack Wilshere, now the Youth team head coach. He scored an astonishing goal in an earlier tie against Watford and rose to the occasion with his extra-time winner in the shock victory over favourites Manchester City in the semi-final.