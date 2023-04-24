No 'magic dust' to resolve firepower issues for Dyche and Everton

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 EVERTON 0

SEAN Dyche knows there is no silver bullet that will make Everton’s growing relegation fears disappear. The problem on Saturday was that, once again, there were no bullets at all.

The return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for only his second appearance since Dyche took charge at the end of January - his previous outing came in the manager’s first game - offered some hope but the central striker, and those around him, offered few signs they might conjure the goal that would have prevented the Toffees sliding into the bottom three.

Resolving those problems in front of goal will be key to Dyche’s hopes of steering Everton to safety.

The performance at Selhurst Park, particularly during the final stages of the match after right-back Mason Holgate had been sent off in the 80th minute, offered hope that defensive strength had been restored.

The way Calvert-Lewin troubled the Palace centre-backs and fashioned his side’s best chance of the game was encouraging but Dyche is well aware of the danger of placing too much emphasis on a player who has made just 12 league appearances this season.

“I haven’t got magic dust so we have to work on a process that can create more so the players eventually take ownership of that,” said Dyche. “But it’s not just about one player. Dom is a very good player but it’s about others doing it as well.

“When we came in, his physical stats were nowhere near where they should have been in the past,” added the manager.

“He was getting back to those levels then then pulled his hamstring against Arsenal. It seems the previous process here was ‘get him fit, put him back in the team’. But we can’t keep doing that because it hasn’t worked.”

The final six games will inevitably be marked by tension and drama. The experience of last season’s relegation fight may help and James Tarkowski, the centre-back insists this is a time for calm heads.

“The league is not finished now,” he said, reflecting on a league table that shows Evertin in the bottom three.

“The league finishes after 38 games. I would feel deflated if we’re in the relegation zone at that stage, but right now I’m not.

“I think we stuck at it and defended really well throughout. But we want to create chances and score goals and right now we’re not doing that. We need to find a way to do it over these last few games. I’m not panicking, I’m not nervous. I don’t think this is life or death. We’ve just got to take it game by game and we know that everyone is giving everything for this football club.”

The contrast with Palace’s position is marked. Three wins and a draw under Roy Hodgson has moved the club away from danger and the fact those results have been achieved for the most part without Wilf Zaha suggests the side is less reliant on the winger who is destined to leave this summer.

Zaha’s destination remains unknown and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal would rekindle their interest in the 30-year-old having attempted to sign the player four years ago.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone 6; Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 7; Eze 7, Doucoure 6 (Milivojevic 78, 6), Schlupp 6 (Hughes 70, 6); Olise 8, Edouard 5 (Mateta 70, 6), Ayew 7.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford 7; Holgate 5, Keane 7, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 6; Gray 6 (Godfrey 82, 6), Garner 7, Gueye 6, McNeil 6; Iwobi 6; Calvert-Lewin 7 (Maupay 90, 6).

Referee: John Brooks 5