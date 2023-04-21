Shamrock Rovers take Dublin derby bragging rights

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC 0 SHAMROCK ROVERS 2 (Johnny Kenny 20, Trevor Clarke 69)

There’s nothing more grating than having the land of opportunity route blocked as learning how big that opportunity is.

Jack Byrne and Jake Mulraney have gone from being childhood adversaries to teammates with Ireland and again back to opponents but the mutual respect was evident in their chat an hour before kick-off at Richmond Park.

Until returning home to sign for St Pat’s in January, Mulraney spent three years in the MLS with Atlanta United and Orlando City earning memories and money in abundance.

His last yearly salary in a public system of $350,000 courted attention back in his homeland.

Byrne, who unlike his peer Mulraney has senior caps, fancied a crack at it too, only to be denied by his club.

An improved offer from Charlotte FC worth almost €500,000 hasn’t tempted Rovers into parting with their prize asset ahead of Monday’s American deadline.

Rovers won’t grant Byrne his 27th birthday wish because they want him around for their summer tilt at Europe even though he’s unlikely to stick around long after, leaving the Hoops empty-handed for a second time by running down his contract.

It was clear from the pals’ conversation on the pitch how Mulraney’s tale of his stateside adventure enthused Byrne.

He may eventually get there by the year-end, yet there’s no guarantee that his chief admirer from their Manchester City days, Christian Lattanzio, will survive a testing season to make that call.

If Byrne’s frustrations inspire him to broaden his suitors, then the calculated risk may pay off for Rovers.

He was instrumental at Richmond, bossing the midfield battle against Chris Forrester making his 300th appearance for the Saints.

Twice Forrester had openings to crown that landmark, the first inside the opening minute, but the ruthlessness with which Rovers scored in each half highlighted why they deserved to leapfrog their Dublin rivals into third place.

While Byrne is renowned for his defence-splitting passes, the visitors could rely on an unlikely source in the form of defender Lee Grace to release Johnny Kenny after 20 minutes. Displaying classic striker instincts, the Celtic loanee allowed the ball run till the edge of the box before drilling a low shot inside the near post of Dean Lyness for his third of the season.

Pat’s had begun brightly in search of a fifth straight win – Forrester’s choice of cutting inside rather than unleashing from his right foot enabling Pico Lopes to block – but they simply didn’t test Alan Mannus enough.

Early in the second half, roused by a sell-out crowd of 5,011, they drew the only real save from the Rovers keeper as Mulraney’s drive forced him to turn around the post.

They went closer on 68 minutes when Jamie Lennon swiped at a loose ball 20 yards out to spear it wide.

It was an errant headed clearance by Trevor Clarke that gifted that opportunity but the wing-back atoned a minute later with a second for Rovers, another sumptuous strike.

Darting from deep with opponents swarming, Clarke chose to let fly from 25 yards and his rising piledriver found the top corner.

Better chances came and went for the champions on the night but their greatest victory of the weekend was keeping a reluctant hero onboard – for now anyway.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: D Lyness; S Curtis, N Lewis, J McGrath, A Breslin; A Murphy (T Timmermans 72); J McClelland (C Carty 72), J Lennon, C Forrester, J Mulraney (C Sjoberg 86); E Doyle (M Doyle 72).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; D Cleary, R Lopes, L Grace; N Farrugia, G O’Neill (D Nugent 89), M Poom, T Clarke (R Finn 80); G Burke (C Noonan 89), J Byrne (R Towell 89); J Kenny (A Greene 80).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 5011.